CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss at Clemson





The Result: As expected, UVa dropped a 41-23 decision at No, 1 Clemson on Saturday night. The setback drops the Cavaliers to 1-1 both on the season and in conference play as they prepare to host NC State next weekend.

The Turning Point: It was Brennan Armstrong’s first interception, snagged by Clemson’s Nolan Turner, in the second quarter. This pick came with the Wahoos down 17-3 with just under four minutes remaining in the first half, and it led to a quick Clemson touchdown that pushed the lead to three touchdowns. UVa would answer with a TD late in the half but the damage was pretty much done by this point.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia lost the turnover battle 2-0 with a pair of picks. Those two giveaways led directly to 10 points for the Tigers and the second INT likely took points off the board for the Cavaliers, who had 1st and 10 at the Clemson 19-yard line at the time.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Armstrong, who showed a lot of toughness and poise in defeat. Yes, he did throw those two interceptions, which were no doubt costly, but he also threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 89 yards on 22 carries.



