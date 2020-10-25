CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss at Miami





The Result: Virginia fell 19-14 at No. 11 Miami on Saturday night in a defense-heavy contest. The loss is UVa’s fourth straight, dropping the Cavaliers to 1-4 on the season and in ACC play.

The Turning Point: It came in the second quarter, when UVa failed to score despite having a 1st and Goal at the Miami 10 and 2nd and Goal at the Miami 7-yard line. Penalties set the Wahoos back and then wiped out a touchdown before Brian Delaney missed a 36-yard field goal. The Hurricanes took advantage, drove down and got a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into half.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa had just two red zone trips Saturday evening and scored on just one of those two tries.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Brennan Armstrong, who returned from a concussion and was UVa’s top player on offense against the Canes. He finished with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns and led the Cavaliers in rushing with 91 yards on 15 carries. And for the first time this year, he didn’t throw an interception.



