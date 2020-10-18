CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss at Wake





The Result: UVa fell 40-23 on the road at Wake on Saturday. The loss was the third straight for the Cavaliers and their fourth straight to Wake Forest. With the setback, Virginia is now 1-3 on the season and in ACC play.

The Turning Point: A pretty obvious one, the game shifted for good when Kenneth Walker busted a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of Wake’s drive after UVa tied the game at 23-23 and then Perris Jones fumbled the ensuing kickoff, recovered by the Deacs. Wake scored 14 points in less than two minutes, virtually ending the game.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Wake Forest averaged 11.4 yards per attempt through the air and 19 yards per competition (309 yards on 16 completions).

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Keytaon Thompson, who led Virginia in rushing with 71 yards on 10 carries.



