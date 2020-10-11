CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss to NC State





The Result: UVa was dominated start to finish by NC State, falling 38-21 at home. The loss was Virginia’s first at Scott Stadium since 2018 (Pitt), snapping a nine-game home winning streak. The loss also dropped UVa to 1-2 on the season, 1-2 in ACC play.

The Turning Point: When State stuffed UVa on the goal line in the second quarter with the Cavaliers down 14-0. UVa had two tries from inside the 1-yard line and couldn’t get in. They wouldn’t get any closer in the losing effort.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa turned the ball over four times, allowing 17 points off of those turnovers, while scoring no points off State turnovers. UVa lost the game by 17 points.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Lindell Stone, who threw for three touchdowns in relief of the injured Brennan Armstrong. Stone finished 30-of-54 passing, with 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which State DT Alim McNeill returned for a score.



