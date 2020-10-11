CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss to NC State

Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss to NC State
The Result: UVa was dominated start to finish by NC State, falling 38-21 at home. The loss was Virginia’s first at Scott Stadium since 2018 (Pitt), snapping a nine-game home winning streak. The loss also dropped UVa to 1-2 on the season, 1-2 in ACC play.
The Turning Point: When State stuffed UVa on the goal line in the second quarter with the Cavaliers down 14-0. UVa had two tries from inside the 1-yard line and couldn’t get in. They wouldn’t get any closer in the losing effort.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa turned the ball over four times, allowing 17 points off of those turnovers, while scoring no points off State turnovers. UVa lost the game by 17 points.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s Lindell Stone, who threw for three touchdowns in relief of the injured Brennan Armstrong. Stone finished 30-of-54 passing, with 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which State DT Alim McNeill returned for a score.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24+ Points?: No (21)
+1 Turnover Margin?: No (-3)
+5 Average Starting Field Position?: No (-24)
Keys to Victory
1) Run the football effectively.
UVa never established the run in the first half and found itself in such a big hole by halftime that the Cavaliers had no choice but to go throw-heavy the rest of the way. They rushed 29 times for just 82 yards, and had a mere 15 yards rushing at halftime. NC State’s run defense struggled mightily in its loss at Virginia Tech and at other times throughout the first three games but UVa couldn’t make the Wolfpack pay, even a little bit. The run game was a total failure on Saturday for UVa.
Grade: F
2) Force the Pack into mistakes.
De’Vante Cross grabbed an interception in the third quarter which killed off a State drive and kept UVa in the game a little longer, but it was too little, too late. The defense didn’t force enough mistakes to keep the team in the game.
Grade: D
Report Card
