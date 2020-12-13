CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the loss to VT





The Result: A disastrous second quarter proved too much to overcome as Virginia dropped its regular-season finale 33-15 in Blacksburg on Saturday night, giving the Commonwealth Cup back to the Hokies after one year. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wahoos and they end the regular season at 5-5, 4-5 in ACC play.

The Turning Point: When UVa didn’t take advantage of James Mitchell’s muffed punt in the second quarter. The Cavaliers were down 10-7 at that point and had the ball 1st and 10 at the VT 24. They went three-and-out and Brian Delaney missed a 39-yard field goal to tie the game. Tech would go on to score 17 more points to close out the half and never looked back.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Brennan Armstrong finished the game with 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts after rushing 17 times for 130 yards last week against BC. UVa never got him going on the ground and it proved costly.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Billy Kemp, who had a really nice game, recording nine catches for 73 yards in the losing effort.



