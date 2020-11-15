CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the Louisville win





The Result: Virginia pulled away from Louisville in the fourth quarter for a 31-17 victory at Scott Stadium. The win moved UVa to 3-4 on the season and in ACC play with four games left in the season.

The Turning Point: Nick Grant’s forced fumble and recovery on a long run by Malik Cunningham in the fourth quarter. Virginia was up 24-17 and Louisville would’ve had the ball in Cavalier territory but instead Grant’s turnover creation led to a touchdown that extended the lead.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Louisville had five drives yesterday that resulted in a turnover or a turnover on downs. Virginia scored 21 points off of those drives.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Brennan Armstrong, who accounted for 263 of UVa’s 368 yards of offense, and threw for 200+ while also leading the team in rushing. For the second straight game, Armstrong accounted for three touchdowns in a winning effort.



