CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the win over ACU





The Result: Virginia breezed past FCS Abilene Christian on Saturday, winning 55-15. The victory made three straight for the Cavaliers, who improved to 4-4 on the season heading into their final three contests.

The Turning Point: This might sound disrespectful to ACU but once Virginia got rolling on a 28-yard TD catch by Tony Poljan, the game was over pretty quickly.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa’s passing game was explosive on Saturday, with the Wahoos averaging 20.3 yards per catch and getting more than 400 passing yards between the two QBs.

Wahoo of the Week: Once again it’s Brennan Armstrong, who dominated the two and a half quarters that he played. Armstrong nearly set some records and surely would have if he finished the game, with 383 passing yards and 52 yards on the ground. He finished the day with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and posted one of the longest plays in Virginia history, hitting Lavel Davis on a 90-yard TD strike. Armstrong and Virginia had a big talent advantage against Abilene Christian, and the Cavalier QB was the best player on the field.



