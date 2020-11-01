CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading the win over UNC





The Result: Virginia hung on to upset No. 15 UNC 44-41 at Scott Stadium on Saturday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wahoos, moving their record to 2-4 on the year. UVa also ran their winning streak over the Tar Heels to four straight games.

The Turning Point: The sequence at the end of the first half was a huge turning point in the game. Virginia’s punt to UNC was muffed and recovered by the Cavaliers at the Carolina 20-yard line, leading to a score just before half that them up 27-20. The Tar Heels squandered their opportunity to score in the final seconds of the half and UVa scored touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half to go up 21 points.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia’s run defense showed up against UNC’s dynamic ground game, holding the Heels to 93 yards on 33 attempts, or 2.8 yards per carry. UNC had just three runs of 10+ yards on the evening as well and the Cavaliers finished the game with seven tackles for loss.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Charles Snowden, who has broken out in the last two weeks after a slow start to the season. He had a huge night against the Tar Heels with 10 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble that led to a touchdown for the Wahoos in the third quarter.



