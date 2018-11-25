



Finish drives with touchdowns.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Virginia scored four touchdowns on its first four drives of the second. Some of those points came on big plays and UVa only ended up with four red-zone possessions in the game. And from those four possessions, including their overtime possession, the Wahoos came away with just 10 points. The inability to finish drives in the red zone has haunted the offense all season and those issues showed up again on Black Friday. Perkins was charged with a fumble on UVa’s first red-zone possession, though he looked down by contact on replays. Virginia scored on its next two trips, with a Jordan Ellis 12-yard touchdown run and a Brian Delaney field goal. That FG came after an interception gave the offense the ball on the 11-yard line with a chance to put the game away with a touchdown. Instead, UVa settled for three and Tech marched down the field, forced overtime, and eventually won the thing. And in overtime, after an 11-yard pass on the first play, Perkins lost the ball attempting to hand off to Ellis and Tech recovered to seal the win. Virginia’s offense scored 31 points but something has to be done about the red-zone offense going forward. Too often UVa moves the ball down the field but then ends up with three points or sometimes even none at all. On the flip side, Virginia Tech scored 24 points on its four red-zone possessions, which goes to show how red-zone efficiency can swing a game.

Grade: D-





Win the mental battle.

In the first half, it looked like UVa was well on its way to another meltdown against the Hokies. After some unnecessary and costly penalties and a pair of lost fumbles, Virginia found itself in a 14-0 hole at the break. The Hoos didn’t give up, though, and fought back to eventually take the lead and force overtime. But something was still off throughout the game. Many of the plays they would’ve made throughout the season just didn’t get made on Friday night. Fumbles bounced the other way, plays that looked like sacks or interceptions for the defense got away, and at the end of the day it all added up to another heartbreaking loss. In the movie “Any Given Sunday,” Al Pacino’s character’s speech about fighting for every inch became the most iconic scene in the film, and is still referenced all the time. And on Friday, Virginia wasn’t able to get those inches. Brenton Nelson was so close to recovering what would’ve been a game-winning fumble, but instead the ball slipped away and became a Tech touchdown. Two plays earlier, Bryce Hall seemed set up to pick off a deep pass by Willis, but instead Keene wrestled it away. Tavares Kelly and Perkins couldn’t connect on a sure touchdown in the first half, and Tim Harris’ pick-6 attempt to close the half was thwarted by Willis, who pushed him out of bounds with no time remaining 10 yards from paydirt. It’s hard to say whether UVa coming up short on those plays, some of which involve some luck, or the simple bounce of the ball, was just bad luck or reflective of some sort of mental block against their arch-rivals. Virginia fans should appreciate the effort the Cavaliers gave in the second half but this is a loss that will sting for a long time.

Grade: C-



