



The Result: Virginia held off North Carolina in a 38-31 shootout in Chapel Hill. The triumph was UVa’s third straight over the Tar Heels and improved the team’s record to 6-3 on the year, 4-2 in ACC play. That leaves the Cavaliers all alone in first place in the Coastal Division.

The Turning Point: A Bryce Perkins 65-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter. Virginia had tied the game with a touchdown just before half and Perkins’ run down the sideline gave the Hoos a lot of momentum and as well as giving them the lead for good

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa went 5-for-5 on red zone opportunities in the game, scoring 31 points. After struggling to score TDs near the goal line at times throughout the season, the Cavaliers cashed in on four of their five trips and made a field goal on the other drive deep into Carolina territory.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Perkins, who set a school record for all-purpose yards in a game with 490. It was an excellent bounce-back effort for the senior capatain who also didn’t turn the ball over, which was critical in a one-possesion game.



