



The Result: UVa hung on to beat Georgia Tech 33-28 at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win pushed the Hoos to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play heading into the second open date of the season. The victory guarantees Virginia of having a winning record in conference play for the first time since 2011.

The Turning Point: A 47-yard kick return by Taveres Kelly in the final minute of the first half followed by a 43-yard run from Bryce Perkins. Those two plays set the Wahoos up in the red zone, where Perkins ultimately scored to take the lead just before half. Virginia never trailed the rest of the way.

The Stat That Tells the Story: For the second straight game, UVa didn’t turn the ball over. The Hoos were +1 in the turnover battle and that takeaway led to seven points, which ultimately was more than the final margin of victory.

Wahoo of the Week: For the second straight week, it’s Perkins. The senior signal caller had another big day both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 258 yards and rushing for 106 more to go with two TDs total.



