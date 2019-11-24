Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over LU
The Result: Virginia handled its business at home yesterday, rolling Liberty 55-24 at Scott Stadium. The win moves the Cavaliers to 8-3 on the year heading into the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech on Black Friday (noon, ABC).
The Turning Point: UVa’s second TD drive, with Lamont Atkins hitting a 33-yard scamper followed by a short touchdown run that put the Wahoos on top for good.
The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia handled the Flames in the red zone, going 8-for-8 with 48 points. The Cavaliers punched it into the end zone six times and settled for field goals just twice in a comfortable win.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s De’Vante Cross, who wasn’t credited with a tackle but recorded two interceptions in the victory. His picks were his first since intercepting Buckshot Calvert when Liberty came up Route 29 to Charlottesville last year. That Cross didn’t know he’d be playing safety rather corner until Friday night makes his performance all the more impressive.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24+ Points?: Yes (55)
+1 Turnover Margin?: Yes (+2)
+5 Average Starting Field Position?: Yes (+13)
Keys to Victory
1) Get off to a fast start
Virginia started the game by doing this, leading 10-0 after two drives. But then the Cavaliers took their foot off the pedal and found themselves trailing 14-10 in the second quarter. From there, though, UVa took control even if the game was somewhat competitive for a while. The Hoos didn’t pull their starters until about halfway through the fourth quarter, which is probably a little later than the coaching staff and the fans would’ve liked in an ideal scenario. They handled their business and kept the Flames at an arm’s length for the entire second half but didn’t quite create enough separation early to completely end any drama and get backups into the game.
Grade: B-
2) Avoid long pass plays
UVa controlled the game but could’ve done a better job in this respect. Liberty came in with an impressive aerial attack and it was on display at times throughout the game. In the win, the secondary allowed six pass plays of 15+ yards. A 56-yard pass thanks to a coverage bust led to Liberty’s first touchdown after the Flames had done little to nothing prior to that play. Their second TD came on a 32-yard pass play on a 3rd and 17. In the fourth quarter, UVa’s defense surrendered pass plays of 47, 19, and 22 yards in order. Those plays didn’t cost the Cavaliers but they will need to be a lot more scheme sound on Friday against Virginia Tech in a game where the margin for error figures to be razor thin.
Grade: C
Report Card
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news