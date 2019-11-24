



The Result: Virginia handled its business at home yesterday, rolling Liberty 55-24 at Scott Stadium. The win moves the Cavaliers to 8-3 on the year heading into the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech on Black Friday (noon, ABC).

The Turning Point: UVa’s second TD drive, with Lamont Atkins hitting a 33-yard scamper followed by a short touchdown run that put the Wahoos on top for good.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia handled the Flames in the red zone, going 8-for-8 with 48 points. The Cavaliers punched it into the end zone six times and settled for field goals just twice in a comfortable win.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s De’Vante Cross, who wasn’t credited with a tackle but recorded two interceptions in the victory. His picks were his first since intercepting Buckshot Calvert when Liberty came up Route 29 to Charlottesville last year. That Cross didn’t know he’d be playing safety rather corner until Friday night makes his performance all the more impressive.



