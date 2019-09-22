



The Result: No. 21 Virginia rallied from a three-score deficit in the first half to beat Old Dominion 28-17 and move to 4-0. It's the first time the Cavaliers have been undefeated at this stage in a season since 2004. The 28 unanswered points are the most for UVa since trailing Carolina 21-0 at the half In 2002.





The Turning Point: There were two turning points in the game but the biggest one was Zane Zandier’s interception early in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown, the first pick-6 of his career. That score helped the Hoos gather themselves after a rough opening drive on offense and pulled them within a score at 17-14.





The Stat That Tells the Story: After the Monarchs put together a 224 to 66 lead in total yards in the first half, UVa’s defense held Old Dominion to just 46 total yards after halftime as the Hoos scored 28 unanswered to win it.





Wahoo of the Week: It’s Charles Snowden, who was everywhere for the Cavalier defense on Saturday night. The junior linebacker led the Hoos in tackles with 15, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. The second of those two sacks on 4th down all but sealed the win for Virginia and for his efforts he was chosen to break the rock in the locker room after the game.



