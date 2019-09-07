



The Result: UVa rolled past William & Mary 52-17 on Friday night, improving to 2-0 on the young season to give the Cavaliers their best start since 2012.

The Turning Point: A Nick Grant pick-6 in the first quarter put Virginia up two scores after the Tribe had marched into Cavalier territory looking to tie the game. Quite frankly, this one was over before it even started but the Wahoos did a nice job creating some distance early in the game.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia’s defensive front dominated the Tribe offensive line and made plays in their backfield throughout the night. The Cavaliers finished the game with 12 tackles for loss, including five sacks, totaling 53 negative yards.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Joe Reed, who hauled in a 40-yard TD on Virginia’s opening drive of the game and then followed it up with a 100-yard kick return touchdown in the second quarter. Reed was explosive when he touched the ball on Friday night and he helped put the game out of reach before intermission.



