The Result: UVa broke away from Pitt in the second half for a 30-14 victory after trailing 14-13 at the break. The win was Virginia’s first ever in Pittsburgh and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Panthers. The Wahoos have now opened the season 1-0 in ACC play with a big divisional road win in the Steel City.

The Turning Point: A Matt Gahm interception in the quarter. UVa drove down on its first drive of the second half and took the lead on a Brian Delaney field goal, but Gahm’s pick on the ensuing Pitt drive completely took the wind out of the Panthers’ sails, and set UVa up for the touchdown that would ultimately put the Hoos up two scores, a margin they didn't lose.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa's average starting field position for the game was its own 42-yard line. The Wahoos owned the field position game in this one and that dominance was a big factor in the win. All three of Virginia’s touchdown drives started inside the Pitt 30-yard line.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Joey Blount, who helped the Cavaliers pitch a second-half shutout after going into the locker down a point. Blount was a disruptive force in UVa’s second-half pressure, finishing with two sacks and seven total tackles. Blount also came up with a late interception which helped kill off any hope for a Pitt comeback.



