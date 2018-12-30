The Result: Virginia blew out South Carolina 28-0 to win the Belk Bowl. It was UVa's first bowl win since 2005 and is the third bowl victory in as many tries in Charlotte. The Wahoos finished the season with an 8-5 record.



The Turning Point: When Virginia went on a 14-play, 90-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and put the Hoos up 14-0. South Carolina couldn’t score on its ensuing possession and UVa controlled the game the rest of the way.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa dominated time of possession, holding the ball for more than 42 minutes. South Carolina, meanwhile, had the ball for 16 including just two minutes and 21 seconds in the entire second quarter.

Wahoo of the Week: It's Olamide Zacchaeus, who was named Belk Bowl MVP. In his final collegiate game, Zaccheaus caught 12 passes for 100 yards and three scores. His trio of touchdowns tied a Belk Bowl record and his 12 catches broke a UVa record for receptions in a bowl game.



