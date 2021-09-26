



The Result: Virginia dropped its second straight contest on Friday night, when they were overwhelmed by Wake Forest at home, 37-17. The loss drops UVa to 2-2 and 0-2 in ACC play heading into another short week. The home loss was only UVa’s third at Scott Stadium since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The Turning Point: In the second quarter, UVa kicked a field goal to cut Wake’s lead to 10-3. But on Wake’s first play of the ensuing drive, running back Justice Ellison broke through the line and rushed for 63 yards, setting the Deacs up at the UVa 12 yard line. Wake would punch it in a few plays later to go up 17-3, and UVa was playing catch-up the rest of the evening.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Wake recorded six sacks in Friday’s win. UVa recorded zero.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Dontayvion Wicks, who had another outstanding performance at wide receiver. Wicks was the team’s leading receiver, catching eight passes for 114 yards, including a 22-yard TD grab in the second half.





Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24+ Points? NO (17)

+1 Turnover Margin? NO (-2)

+5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (EVEN)



