



The Result: Pitt outlasted UVa on Saturday en route to a 48-38 win, clinching the Coastal Division in the process. The loss dropped UVa to 6-5 and 4-3 in ACC play, and the Wahoos will head into their season finale against Virginia Tech with three-straight losses.

The Turning Point: There are many to choose from, but we’ll go with the bad snap in the 4th quarter, resulting in a big loss and killing a UVa drive. The Hoos were down three with five minutes to play, at their own 46-yard line, facing 2nd-and-7. The snap and recovery cost UVa 14 yards, setting up a 3rd-and-21 that they couldn’t convert. Pitt scored on their ensuing drive, putting the game out of reach.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison finished with 14 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. The Panther wide receiver was un-coverable, and it proved costly in this one.

Wahoo of the Week: Once again, it’s Brennan Armstrong, who came back from injury and played a great game despite the loss. Armstrong finished the contest 36-for-49 passing, throwing for 487 yards and three touchdowns, breaking Matt Schaub’s single-season touchdown record in the process.

Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24-Plus Points? YES (38)

Plus-1 Turnover Margin? YES (+1)

Plus-5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (EVEN)



