



The Result: Virginia overcame a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 48-40 at home. Saturday’s victory was a fourth consecutive win for the Hoos, who are now bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year, at 6-2, 4-2 in ACC play.

The Turning Point: When Joey Blount intercepted Jeff Sims in the end zone, with the Cavaliers trailing 16-14 and potentially about to allow more points. On the ensuing drive, UVa hit their biggest play of the year, a 77-yard TD catch for Dontayvion Wicks. That score put the Hoos up for good after trailing by as many as 13 early.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa’s offense had one of their more balanced efforts, with a strong running game on Saturday night. The Cavaliers rushed 30 times for 240 yards, or eight yards per carry, with three rushers averaging 6.8 yards or more.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Brennan Armstrong again, who was once again fantastic on Saturday night. Armstrong threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. The Cavalier QB also had his best rushing performance of the year, with 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.





Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24+ Points? YES (48)

+1 Turnover Margin? YES (+1)

+5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (+2)



