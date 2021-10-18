



The Result: Virginia won their third straight game on Saturday, when they throttled Duke at home, 48-0. The win moved UVa to 5-2 on the season and 3-2 in ACC play. Saturday’s victory was also UVa’s second shutout of the season and the team's seventh straight triumph over Duke.

The Turning Point: UVa marched down the field on their first drive, but ultimately had to settle for a field goal. Duke then took the ball and went on a 13-play, 68-yard drive into the red zone that ate up 5:28 of clock. But the Hoos defense kept Duke out of the end zone, forcing an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-6 from the UVa 7-yard line. Duke then missed the subsequent field goal and UVa was off and running from there. The Cavaliers would score touchdowns on their next three drives, and buried the Blue Devils before halftime.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa went 8-for-8 in the red zone in Saturday’s win, scoring all 48 of their points on drives that went inside the 20-yard line. Duke, on the other hand, finished with three red zone trips, all of which came up empty.

Wahoo of the Week: We’ll go with Dontayvion Wicks, who was once again awesome for the UVa offense. Wicks, who missed most of last week’s game with a concussion, recorded seven catches for 125 yards and a score in the victory.

Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24+ Points? YES (48)

+1 Turnover Margin? YES (+3)

+5 Average Starting Field Position? YES (+5)



