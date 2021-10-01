Take Two: Revisiting Virginia's thrilling victory at Miami





The Result: Virginia held on for a 30-28 win at Hard Rock Stadium, with Miami’s game-winning field goal attempt hitting the upright as time expired. The win pushes UVa to 3-2 on the year and 1-2 in ACC play, and was their first win away from Scott Stadium in eight tries.

The Turning Point: It’s difficult to pick a moment that swung the game in UVa’s favor, as Miami had the upper hand late in the game. But we’ll go with the safety UVa forced late in the first quarter. That play put UVa up 9-0, and the Cavaliers were able to hold the lead throughout the game, and those two points were the difference in the game.

The Stat That Tells the Story: After struggling to run the football in recent weeks, UVa rushed for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the narrow victory.

Wahoo of the Week: We’re going with Mandy Alonso, who was chosen to break the rock after the win. Alonso was disruptive on Thursday night, creating four tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.





Bronco’s Winning Formula:

24+ Points? YES (30)

+1 Turnover Margin? NO (-1)

+5 Average Starting Field Position? NO (EVEN)



