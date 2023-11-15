Maybe a tenth of a team’s regular-season games isn’t exactly a place at which one can draw firm conclusions. Nonetheless, three games is what we’ve got and it’s where things stand for the Wahoos at this point in the young season. Following wins over Tarleton State, Florida, and NC A&T, here are five takeaways about this year’s group and what we’ve surmised based on what we’ve seen.



1. This is a ‘Different guys on different nights’ if ever there was one.



Through the years, this Tony Bennett mantra has been oft repeated and even more anticipated. The idea that UVa would need to rely on different players to lead the way in different games/matchups is one that has been a central tenant for some of the best squads. If anything, this year’s edition figures to push this to the absolute edges. It’s not so much that there’s versatility; it’s that plus how specialized the skillset overlaps seem to be. It’s not just that the Wahoos boast a pair of intriguing pieces in the middle but the differences between them are varied. It’s the differences between the forwards and the similarities of the wings and guards. The Cavaliers could have guys play 20 to 25 minutes one night and then play sparingly the next. But not just one or two players as usual. This could be more common than it's ever been. Bennett likes his guys to be ready when their number is called but this team could very well ask guys to be ice cold PT wise only to have them be red hot on a dime. And for them to reach their highest potential, that seems to be exactly who the Hoos need to be. Matchups will dictate a considerable amount for this team even more so than normal.



2. Blake Buchanan is going to be fascinating to watch develop through his rookie year.



After watching his effort against the Gators, it’s impossible to come away thinking Buchanan won’t be a major factor for UVa this season. Matchups, as said above, will be the key in how much he contributes because that will dictate his playing time. Against teams like Florida, the first-year center is going to have to be a steadying force in the middle. He’s got to be good on the glass and he’s got to get to the line. He's also got to make sure he can stay In the game. On the flip side, in games like last night’s against NC A&T (his first start), he played just 15 minutes and made meager contributions. But his overall contributions to this team will be especially critical, particularly as the ACC opponents start rolling in. He’s got the size and the confidence and the wherewithal. Now, we’ll see how he defends and how he finds ways to make an impact on nights when UVa is playing teams without a traditional big.



3. Ryan Dunn and Leon Bond are as athletic a combo as UVa could have.



With all due respect to the lengthy list of guys Bennett has coached during his tenure in Charlottesville, in Dunn and Bond he’s got what appears to be pound for pound his most athletic combo at forward. It’s really fun to watch when they’re both on the floor and UVa’s ability to find lineups that really work when they include both of them will be very interesting to watch for long stretches of time. Bond had a team-high 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes against the Aggies, a game after he played four minutes against the Gators. Dunn, meanwhile, had 13 points and 11 boards to mark his first career double-double to go with three blocks and a pair of steals in the 80-51 win over NC A&T.



4. Jake Groves is going to be a much bigger contributor down the road.



Not to seem lazy but what a fascinating start to a UVa career Groves has had. The former Oklahoma stretch-4 earned a pair of starts in his first two games as a Cavalier and then came off the bench against NC A&T…only to have his best game yet in a near double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. In a fun bit of data fate, he was a +29 in the win last night. That's likely not something you'll see often but it does speak to the variability of lineups UVa can have success with given matchups. With his size and shooting ability, there are going to be games where having him in the inside triangle offense is going to be especially fruitful for UVa’s offensive numbers. And then there will be some matchups when having him on the floor will feel like a liability of sorts.



5. Buckle up for some weird lineup combinations.