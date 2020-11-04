CavsCorner - The 3-2-1 ahead of UVa's game on Saturday against Louisville

So, as we do each week during the season, we’ve looked at the depth chart and Mendenhall’s comments in order to break down some things we know, some questions on our mind, and one prediction we have for the week ahead.

The challenge for Bronco Mendenhall and his staff will be to keep the Cavaliers playing something resembling complementary football like they did on Saturday night in the win over Carolina.

The Wahoos (2-4, 2-4 ACC) have some injury issues to contend with but seem to be in a better spot than the Cards. Due to COVID-19, Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC) is going to again be without several players, especially on the defensive line, just as in the 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech.

After snapping its losing skid and getting a important win on Saturday, over a Top 15 team no less, UVa is now back to “feeling” more like the team we expected to see. And there’s an interesting test ahead as the Cavaliers get ready to host Louisville Saturday night (8 p.m., ACC Network).





1. UVa will be without Richard Burney and Ira Armstead for the rest of the season.

The grim news that sources passed along this weekend on both Burney and Armstead was confirmed on Tuesday.

It’s a real blow to UVa to be without Burney, a team captain, the rest of the way. Not only does that hurt D-line depth but it takes away one of the team’s leaders and a guy with an inspirational story who had truly earned the respect of his teammates over the years as he battled through a lot of obstacles.

“Richard is done for the season with a health injury,” Mendenhall said Tuesday. “Our team has been saddened by that. He was elected to be the player that chose his jersey first, a team captain, got an extra year of eligibility granted, has overcome so much adversity and an injury sustained or health-related injury really, after the Miami game is what led to this. So, again he won’t be with the team in an active way through the remainder of this season. He will be back with us, and hopefully on the sideline or just around, as soon as possible.”

Virginia was already without Aaron Faumui up front, who decided to opt out this season. That makes the hit to the D-line even worse (More on that in a minute).

On Armstead, who was on the sideline Saturday night wearing his jersey over warmups, Mendenhall said that the rookie QB/WR was also going to be unavailable for the remainder of the year. Though he didn’t disclose the injury, sources have said it’s thought to be an MCL.

Armstead combined with Keytaon Thompson and Lindell Stone to bridge the gap when Brennan Armstrong was out with a concussion. After Armstrong returned, UVa still used Thompson and Armstead in hybrid roles, at least until Saturday night’s game against UNC.

“Man is it an ever-changing dynamic,” Mendenhall said in response to a question about where things stood with the QBs. “The other announcement is Ira will now be gone for the season as well. He has an injury. He was not available for the last game. That’s become clear now, so we have Brennan returning to health. We have KT and we have Lindell Stone. At this point, which is Tuesday, is where we currently are.”





2. UVa might be without Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson again this week but should get Ronnie Walker back.

Though Mendenhall had concrete news on both Burney and Armstead, he didn’t have anything new on either of his two senior safeties. They were out for the second straight game on Saturday night and at least for now it doesn’t sound like the Hoos are likely to get them back this weekend.

“The nature of the injuries and how, it’s really healthier for me not to ever expect them back,” Mendenhall admitted. “That doesn’t mean wishing them not to come back, that’s not what I’m saying. But then when they come back I’m surprised rather than each day waking up ‘Are they back yet?’ Then if I get the answer no, yeah that’s not so good for my mental health. So, easier for me to plan on after the bye than to have for this game. And if they are for this game, everybody celebrates.”

Though he was in uniform this past Saturday, Walker’s UVa debut had to wait at least another weekend. But Mendenhall said that he was not available then but is this week and practiced on Monday.

“Ronnie was still not available last week, he is available now,” Mendenhall said. “He was with us practicing yesterday. He’s been out. He was not available for about two weeks, about 14 days, now he is back.”





3. The Cavaliers are very deliberate about when they go for it on 4th down.

When UVa went for it on that key 4th and 3 against the Heels, it was the 14th successful attempt on 4th down out of 20 tries this season.

One of the more interesting aspects of Tuesday’s presser was when Mendenhall, asked if he uses the numbers more or his gut more, explained how he comes to those decisions.

“More analytics based,” he explained. “We’ve worked really hard and some UVa students have actually helped us, as we’ve crafted our own, basically, choice scenario guide and really at different parts on the field. I then become more aware of, I’m likely to think four-down territory here. And so what happens is on the headset I’m asking a pretty simple question ‘What does the book say?’ and the book will say something, and that takes into account the time in the game, the deficit or the advantage we have, and about every bit of information we could pack into it.

“I consult that,” he added, “but I don’t defer to it. So, there are times where my intuition will say ‘I don’t think so’ or other times we’re gonna do it regardless of the book. So primarily the analytics with a little sprinkle of intuition, if it was a recipe, is the way I would say.”



