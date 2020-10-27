CavsCorner - The 3-2-1 ahead of UVa's game on Saturday night against UNC



The Wahoos didn’t play nearly as poorly at then-No. 11 Miami this past Saturday as the previous two weekends but still came back home with a loss. That reality makes this weekend’s renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry all the more important for the home team. UVa will head into the Halloween night clash (8 p.m., ACC Network) with No. 15 North Carolina losers of four in a row but, coming off one that many around the program feel like the Hoos should have won, the vibe is different. When Bronco Mendenhall and Co. get a chance to tangle with Sam Howell and the Heels on Saturday night, they will be looking for their fourth win in a row over Carolina. But to get there, the Cavaliers will have to contend with one of the nation’s best QBs and one of the league’s best offenses. The Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 ACC) head to Charlottesville after laying the wood to rival NC State in a 48-21 win that wasn’t as close as even that score indicates. So, as we do each week during the season, we’ve looked at the depth chart and Mendenhall’s comments in order to break down some things we know, some questions on our mind, and one prediction we have for the week ahead. Here’s our latest installment of the 3-2-1:



Three Things We Know



1. Once again, Mendenhall didn’t have much in the way of injury news. Last week Mendenhall didn’t provide many updates on the guys UVa might be without in Miami Gardens other than sharing some faint optimism that one or two could return. That was essentially the case on Monday as well, as he had no update on RB Ronnie Walker other than to say they were hopeful for a “possible return” this week. Otherwise, no real news on guys like Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson (who missed the Miami game) or Ryan Swoboda and Darrius Bratton (who were injured during it). Now, it’s worth mentioning that none of the aforementioned players have been removed from the depth chart, which typically happens when guys are at least close enough to be able to play soon. But still, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see UVa have to go with some other faces in different places this weekend. In terms of the Miami game, Mendenhall was happy with how the subs filled in for those who missed the game but also said the D has to slow down the big plays and get the younger guys ready. “Our secondary over the past couple of weeks hasn’t been as consistent in their execution or communication, and so big plays have been more than what we would have liked,” he explained. “And so, execution, execution, execution in the back end will lead to consistency, we just need that to happen sooner rather than later. Some new pieces but that’s just the way college football works. And so we need to get them caught up to speed and executing at a high level as fast as possible.”

2. The good news is that QB1 isn’t in that group anymore. While Mendenhall (who will coach his 200th game this weekend) didn’t have an update on Brennan Armstrong a week ago, clearly the concussion symptoms eased up and he was able to go through protocols and get in enough prep prior to Saturday’s game. He played at a high level, impressing his head coach. “I think Brennan played very well,” he said. “We’re a different team with Brennan. The throws he can make, how tough he is when he scrambles, just his leadership style. I watched from the sideline against Miami and this team, this year went to Miami—as well as going to Clemson—and played with more resolve and more consistent spirit than playing Clemson and Miami a year ago. Even though we didn’t have the outcomes that we wanted, man, I liked this year’s team’s effort and mindset better. I think Brennan has a lot to do with that. So he makes a difference for us, even though it hasn’t shown on the outcome yet.”

3. Nick Jackson is playing at a high level. Another player that Mendenhall had some rave reviews for was the sophomore linebacker and UVa legacy, a player that his coach believes is the unit’s best right now. “Nick Jackson is currently our best defensive football player,” Mendenhall said, “in terms of his production, his consistency, and how he’s playing. He’s dynamic. He’s fast. He’s assignment sound. He’s an excellent tackler….He’s benefiting by kind of being mentored and tutored by Zane [Zandier]. But our inside linebackers right now have played at the highest level of anyone on our defense. “Nick’s jump from last year to this year has been the most significant jump up any player on our team this year,” Mendenhall added. “We knew he was consistent. We knew he was solid. We knew what he was capable a year ago. We didn’t know he’d be as fast, as dynamic, and as physical and as good a tackler. And he’s making lots and lots and lots of plays. So I really am impressed.” Jackson, who had a career-high 16 tackles against the Canes, leads the ACC at 10.6 tackles per game.



Two Questions



1. Can UVa take the top off UNC's defense?

It was announced prior to kickoff Saturday night that UVa would be without four players against the Canes. By far the most notable guy missing was freshman phenom Lavel Davis, who Mendenhall said on Monday was out but declined to give the reason in what was essentially a confirmation as to the reason he didn’t play at Miami. “Yeah Lavel wasn’t available for the last game and really not at liberty to say how come, and most likely not available for this one as well,” he said. “It’s nothing punitive. That’s why he was not involved this past week.” Asked about trying to gameplan without him, Mendenhall made it clear how vital No. 81 is to the Wahoos. “It’s a factor because we really like, as you saw, our ability to stretch the field vertically, he’s been the most effective player for us doing that,” he said. “Ra’Shaun Henry stepped up and did a nice job a couple of times for us and kind of filling in for Lavel. It did affect us for sure.” Later Mendenhall pointed to Henry, Tavares Kelly, and fellow rookie Demick Starling as guys the offense could really use bigger contributions from going forward. So the question is: With Davis likely sidelined at least one more game, what can UVa do offensively to make up for what he provides down the field? For this one more week at least, it seems the Hoos will have to figure that out but perhaps it depends on….

2. What will the offense look like now? When Virginia arrived in Winston-Salem and trotted out the three-headed monster at QB, it made a lot of sense. Now, though, Armstrong is back in the saddle and presumably OC Robert Anae and Mendenhall would like to see their starter gaining much-needed seat time. Asked about that, Mendenhall was clear that he loved what he saw on that first drive against Miami. “The friction point is trying to find the exact right balance,” he said. “But the run game boost and play action boost we’re getting from KT [Keytaon Thompson] and then some of the things that Ira’s [Armstead] bringing, man, we think they’re really helping us move the football. They’re added weapons and athletes on the field at a time where, yeah, some of the skill players that we have, especially at wideout, are a little bit limited or hurt or the depth isn’t quite what it used to be. So yeah, we love Brennan as our quarterback. As you saw, Keytaon got a really nice pass in the game as well. Ira was on fly sweep or fake fly sweep reverse. “I love the innovation,” Mendenhall added, “but not at the expense of Brennan. And there’s no threatening, or there’s no threat, to his leadership. The team knows that. He knows that. We all know that, so that part is not really at risk. It’s really trying to…maximize every player on our offense that can help us, have them help us. So we’re aware of it and working hard to dial it in as tight as we can. I would say it’s still a work in progress, of having the exact identity, just because we didn’t have Brennan for two weeks. I like the direction, and I thought that first drive we had was masterful, that was as close to how I kind of envision what’s possible. That was the best I’ve seen but matching what I hoped it would look like, looks like going forward.”



