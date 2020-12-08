CavsCorner - The 3-2-1 ahead of UVa's matchup Saturday night at VT

So, as we do each week during the season, we’ve looked at the depth chart and press conferences in order to break down some things we know, some questions on our mind, and one prediction we have for the week ahead.

For the Cavaliers, Brennan Armstrong and Co. have really come into their own of late. And as such, it’ll be fascinating to watch what could be their last game of 2020 (more on that in a minute).

There is certainly some angst surrounding the program right now and how the Hokies respond (or don’t) will be fascinating to watch.

It’s an intriguing matchup for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the contrast. Tech has won all of the games in this series in Lane Stadium since 1998 but is also coming into this one loser of its last four games in a row.

The Wahoos locked up their fourth win in a row on Saturday evening, putting them in a great spot as they head down to Blacksburg to close out the regular season on Saturday night against archival Virginia Tech (8 p.m., ACC Network).





1. UVa was asked to play an ACC game next weekend and declined.

One of the most interesting pieces of news that came out of yesterday’s presser came toward then end, when Bronco Mendenhall was asked about games scheduled next weekend on the day of the league championship game and how nice it was that all of UVa’s games at least "counted" in that race.

After saying that it was “an amazing blessing” to have that, he then dropped a significant piece of info.

“We were actually asked by the ACC to play on the 19th and said no for that very reason,” Mendenhall explained. “I don’t think it added value to our program or the team we would have been playing in whatever schedule changes we were asked to do. I’m mindful of our program, our players, and doing the very best I can for them and having Boston College at home and then Virginia Tech on the road as their last two regular-season games, that’s the appropriate finish for our team.

“I can’t speak for any others,” he added, “and a lot of times it’s just more than inventory, it’s more just than TV, and sometimes coaches and administrations have to speak up and look after the well-being of student-athletes who have been here for 23 weeks straight after a 17-week break of not seeing their coaches, so it’s been long.”





2. This could be the last game of the season.

In that answer, Mendenhall used the phrase “appropriate finish” but he had just said regular season. So, might UVa decline an invitation to a bowl game as well?

“I think that has a lot to do with our player’s mindset,” he said last week when asked about playing in the postseason, “and if they really want to play another game. I would be glad to help them if that’s what they’d like to do.”

Yesterday, Mendenhall was asked about playing more games since some teams are limping to the end while UVa seems to be getting better as the season goes on. And within that answer, he spoke to the postseason.

“I think we’re gaining momentum,” he said. “We’re playing well and I’m really excited about that component. Everyone in college football has been on their campuses for a long time. And if you, frankly, think now about not just this game or the games that are coming up for these teams [but] postseason announcements won’t come until the 20th. Games will happen after that, and so players potentially have a chance to be on Grounds, without school [and] without other students, and away from their families for Christmas, to avoid the quarantine when you have to come back for longer. And so I think everyone’s excited about playing and playing football. When you think about extending longer for any college team now, that becomes a different challenge.”

Later in the afternoon, senior safety Joey Blount made the point that while players have yet to make their feelings known to the staff, he’s “leaning” toward having the Tech game be the finale and then being able to go home and spend the holidays with his family.





3. Handling the emotion this week is going to be tough.

The first two above help to underscore and frame this last one, where UVa could be looking at Saturday’s matchup in Blacksburg as its de facto bowl game.

That, combined with the “normal” things that come with a rivalry game such as this, speak to the emotion of the week and of the game itself.

“We have the saying here,” Mendenhall said, “kind of stolen from a book that’s currently out, ’It takes what it takes.’ That does not downplay the significance of the game or the importance but to prepare for an opponent takes what it takes. There’s so many hours, there’s so many things that have to get done. And then in bigger games there’s additional emotion, there’s additional anxiety, there’s a different sense of personal as it becomes closer.

“Emotional things are some of the things that are different that have to be managed and quite frankly from my seat managing the external environment,” he added. “Usually that just gets in the way of performance. And so, I like to try to just help our team. Be as focused as possible, help them with the external environment, which is much more difficult now because each player has their autonomy and social media, etc. Distractions usually decreased performance rather than increasing.”



