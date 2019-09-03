As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Wahoos head deeper into game week.

Now that Week 1 is fully behind us and coming off yesterday’s press conference and the released of the updated depth chart, we’ve got some takeaways from how things are shaking out heading into UVa’s home opener on Friday night against William & Mary (8 p.m., ACCN).

1. Jordan Mack’s status remains to be determined.

When UVa released its depth chart yesterday, one immediately looked to the inside linebackers to see if Mack’s name was listed in its customary starting spot at the Whip. Though it was indeed there again, Mendenhall’s confidence later when asked about Mack’s status wasn’t exactly plentiful. “Yeah I haven’t been told what his status is,” he said. “I think the latest from our trainers, it’ll be decided later this week. ‘Pending’ is what I would say now.” It’s not unusual to have a player suffer concussion-like symptoms and be ready to play again in six days and certainly UVa looked just fine in the second half Saturday night when Mack wasn’t available. Still, it’s a story when one of your three team captains misses time and against an opponent who runs something akin to the triple-option, you want to have your most experienced backer in there if at all possible.





2. The wide receiving corps will be deeper this week.

That neither Tavares Kelly or Billy Kemp were available at Pittsburgh wasn’t a surprise to those inside the program. After serving their suspension for a violation of team rules—and apparently playing their parts in the scout team offense well—the dynamic duo is set to rejoin the team this week. Mendenhall seemed rather pleased Saturday night with the way they handled their suspensions and, as expected, they were back as the co-starters at the H-back spot on the depth chart. In addition, Bronco Mendenhall said following the Pitt game that Dejon Brissett is likely to make his debut this week following a foot injury that slowed him during training camp. All told, UVa’s offense should look a little different on Friday night compared to what the Hoos rolled out at Heinz Field.





3. W&M’s offense requires some significant prep.

With a system that is designed to use a quarterback’s legs to their advantage, the Wahoos know a thing or two about QBs that can run. But what W&M’s Hollis Mathis is capable of is especially interesting. When asked if his team’s experience with mobile quarterbacks would help, Mendenhall was direct: “We hope so. So William & Mary does a really nice job. They’re very unique offensively and…I think you could say it’s not triple-option but their approach is unique and diverse enough to where the chance to be prepared in one week is difficult. They have a dynamic player at quarterback, actually two quarterbacks that I think are very good players. So the challenge is in a short week to adjust to their style of play, but that player in particular at that position.”

“Our opponent this week runs the ball as a primary focus, and so we’ll have a better idea after this week,” Mendenhall said when asked about his team’s run D. “Not a perfect idea, but a better idea. Too early to say where any of the significant changes have happened, other than mindset and expectation. That’s what I’ve noticed most.”



