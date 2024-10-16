The 3-2-1: Clemson





1. Tony Elliott is focused on Saturday’s football game rather than his return to Clemson.

Saturday’s game at Clemson won’t just be a tall task for the Wahoos, going up against a top-10 team on the road. But it’ll also be a return home for Cavalier coach Tony Elliott, who spent his college career and most of his professional life with the Tigers. Saturday’s game will also be the first meeting between Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and a former assistant of his, and he and Elliott had a mentor/mentee relationship before becoming peers in the ACC.

Even though this probably won’t feel like just another game, Elliott said on Tuesday that his focus is between the lines and between the whistles, as he tries to avoid distractions in the run up to the weekend road trip.

“To be honest with you I haven’t had a ton of emotion going into it,” Elliott said in Tuesday’s presser. “There’s so much that goes into preparing for a game, that’s really all I’ve been focused on.”

Saturday’s game feels a bit like Bronco Mendenhall’s return to BYU in 2021, though less time has passed since Elliott left Clemson. But Elliott doesn’t expect to receive any quarter from his opponent on Saturday, regardless of the shared history.





2. Virginia’s injury report featured some both good and bad news.

Elliott updated the health status of a few key players who either missed the Louisville game, or exited it with some sort of injury. And while the report wasn’t all good, there was a bit more clarity in this week’s update than in previous weeks.

The good news is that receiver Chris Tyree is back practicing after missing the last two games, and is expected to be good to go for Saturday’s game. Tackle McKale Boley also returned to practice on Monday, after leaving the Louisville game a couple of times after getting banged up during the game.

As for the negative, Elliott informed the media that receiver Trell Harris ultimately opted for surgery to repair a small bone fracture in his knee, and will be out for the next few weeks. Harris has been missed during his three-game absence, and they’ll need to get him back ASAP for the stretch run. Safety Antonio Clary missed Saturday’s loss to the Cards, and while Elliott said he’s making a push to return, this week seems doubtful. If he can’t go, Caleb Hardy and freshman Ethan Minter will have to pick up the slack in the secondary. .





3. Malachi Fields and Jonas Sanker have developed from local products into stars at Virginia.

UVa hasn’t turned out a ton of players from Charlottesville in the last few decades, but this year’s team is headlined by a pair of local stars who are making good in the orange and blue. Malachi Fields played quarterback at nearby Monticello High School, and had an under-the-radar recruitment. Jonas Sanker played at The Covenant School, and UVa wa able to lure him away from a commitment to Boston College and convince him to play close to home.

So far this season, both Fields and Sanker are proving to be great finds for the program, right under their nose. Both players are operating at an All-ACC level, and have been a big part of UVa’s 4-2 start to the season. Elliott credited their success to the work they’ve done both on their bodies, something that Elliott said is underrated in a player’s development, and also in their fundamentals and skills. With six games to go, Virginia will continue to rely on heroics from their hometown heroes.











