The 3-2-1: Coastal Carolina





1. The staff is warning the players not to take their next opponent lightly.

After Saturday’s home loss to Maryland, everyone in UVa’s program is looking forward to getting back on the field and hopefully back into the win column. In their way is a 3-0 Coastal Carolina program that will be playing on their home field, in what’s sure to be a good environment with a rare P4 conference opponent in town.

While Coastal might not have the name recognition of other programs on the schedule, and isn’t a power-conference opponent, the coaching staff is making sure players understand that they’re dealing with a quality football team this weekend that demands their attention and focus.

“You've got a group that's confident. They're used to winning. They've been to four straight bowl games,” Tony Elliott said of the Chanticleers on Tuesday afternoon. “In particular, our performance in the last 10 road games versus Power 4s -- non-Power 5s, hasn't been good. So it's more we're just focusing on us, but having a healthy respect and understanding of who our opponent is.”

Coastal is unbeaten heading into Saturday’s game, with comfortable wins over Jacksonville State, William & Mary, and Temple. Virginia should be their biggest challenge yet, but the Hoos will need to be up for the fight against a program scoring 41 points per game, and a defense that has held up quite well through three contests.





2. The injury news heading into the weekend is mixed.

Virginia has its first bye week coming up after the trip to Coastal and it seems to be coming at a good time as injuries have started to mount up. In Elliott’s remarks on Tuesday, there was a somewhat long list of players with various health statuses heading into Game 4.

The offensive line has taken a bit of a hit and there’s a good chance the Hoos will be without a pair of starters. Ty Furnish is likely out this weekend with a concussion and McKale Boley is still continuing to work back from his ankle injury. Elliott said Boley is getting closer to being back, but his reports have been similar over the last few weeks, too. The line will be without depth options Ethan Sipe and Charlie Patterson for a while longer, too. The good news is that center Brian Stevens, who was wearing a boot at Tuesday’s practice, should be good to go. The offense will also be without receiver Suderian Harrison, who aggravated his hamstring last week and missed the game against Maryland.

On defense, the news was more positive. Linebacker Kam Robinson exited the Wake Forest game and didn’t play against Maryland but Elliott said there’s a good chance he’ll be back this week. Dre Walker is considered probable, after picking up a lower-body injury in the Maryland game.





3. The staff is still working to make Chris Tyree a bigger part of the offense.

“I hate that that one was called back, but we held on the perimeter, and the referee did their job,” Elliott said of Tyree’s big play. “But it was good to see him -- I feel like you're starting to see more confidence. As I said, as he continues to grow with his level of comfort with the offense, I think you'll see more opportunities for him.”



