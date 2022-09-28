1. Virginia’s offense continues to work through their transition.

UVa had another rough outing on offense against Syracuse, particularly before halftime when the Hoos failed to score a point. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points against an FBS opponent, averaging 18 per contest, which is a far cry from what we saw in 2021. There has been a lot of talk about transition of scheme in recent weeks, and the impact that has had on the field through four games. When asked about getting the ball to Keytaon Thompson on Tuesday, Tony Elliott had some interesting things to say about UVa’s offense and how he and OC Des Kitchings are implementing it.

“Where we started offensively is letting Des do his deal,” Elliott explained. “Because I know what it’s like to be an offensive coordinator and have someone over your shoulder. And so that’s where we started and now as we’re progressing we’re seeing that we have to back off just a little bit.

“I didn’t realize and I don’t think the staff realized how drastic of a transition it was from a system, he added. “Coach (Robert) Anae and those guys do a great job but they do their system differently than what we’re used to. So there’s a lot of things that we’re having to teach that we have to back off and go as they can absorb it. So now what you’re seeing is ‘okay, let’s just get the ball in the hands of the guys, and let them go make a play,’ as we progress and build and install what it is we want to have for the future.”

Certainly some interesting quotes from the head coach, and it makes sense given what we’ve seen thus far. Bronco Mendenhall said similar things about his defensive scheme after his shocking opening loss to Richmond to start his career at UVa. We’ll see if a more simplified approach translates to success in the weeks to come.





2. UVa will get two key players back on Saturday, but will be missing one (and another for the first half).

Elliott gave an injury update in yesterday’s press conference and Cavalier fans got some good and bad news. First, the good. Billy Kemp should be a go this weekend at Duke, after bouncing back from an illness that sidelined him for the last two games. Elliott said that Kemp had a kidney issue following his sickness and they didn’t want to rush him back, but he’s cleared to play against Duke. Antonio Clary wasn’t able to overcome his stinger in order to play at Syracuse but the expectation is that he will be able to play this weekend in Durham.

Virginia will not have Coen King in the secondary, though, as he is sidelined with a knee injury. The hope is that King’s issue is simply an MCL sprain, and he will be back in two to four weeks. It’s also worth noting that star linebacker Nick Jackson will miss the first half against Duke after being called for targeting in the second half of Friday night’s loss.





3. The kicker and center jobs are up for grabs.

Virginia released an updated depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the press conference that included a few notable changes. First, placekicker is now listed as an “or,” with Brendan Farrell and freshman Will Bettridge sharing the top spot. Elliott clarified in his comments that Bettridge, who took over field goal duties against Syracuse, will have that spot going into the weekend and Farrell will take kickoff duties. Elliott also said that he wants to give the young kicker a chance to show what he can do and Farrell needs to remain ready if called upon.

At center, UVa has had some rotation during the first four games but it seems that Jestus Johnson will take over the starting job from Ty Furnish for the time. Elliott said that Furnish has done a nice job and showed that he can do the job in camp but he was struggling against odd-man fronts with big nose tackles lined up over top of him. Johnson, a bigger player, will now step into the breach and be asked to do a very important job, anchoring the offense and snapping the ball. The door is still open for Furnish, or others, to work their way back in at center if need be, though.



