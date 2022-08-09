The 3-2-1: Fall Practice Edition

With fall camp underway and the season opener drawing closer, it's time for the 3-2-1 to return. Today, we take a look at the three things from practices thus far that we know, a couple of things we're still curious about, and one prediction we'd like to make as the Wahoos prepare to host Richmond on September 3.





1. The coaches (and Perris Jones) are pushing Mike Hollins to reach his potential

It has become clear during the first week of camp that the coaching staff is pushing Hollins to be better and more consistent. The Louisiana native entered camp as the de facto starter at the position, but Tony Elliott made it clear on Monday night that the best running back will play. That opens the door for players like Jones, who came to UVa as a walk-on but has found ways to contribute during his career. He had a big spring game that included a long touchdown run and Elliott told the team that the job can be his if he can earn it.

Still, there’s a reason the staff is pushing Hollins. They think he can be great and know that he has the highest ceiling, at least right now, in the running back room. When we caught up with Keith Gaither at the media luncheon before camp, he didn’t hesitate when asked which back had made the greatest leap from when the staff got to Charlottesville. It was Hollins, a player that Gaither sees as a potential great back if he can be consistent.

The staff thinks there’s greatness there too, but now it’s up to Hollins to show it. But it would be a mistake to read this situation as the staff being mad at Hollins or something like that; they just know the team’s best chance to run the ball effectively is with Hollins at lead back, reaching his potential.





2. The transfers are going to make a significant impact

From what we’ve been able to see of practice thus far, it seems like a safe bet that the transfers UVa has brought in will be a big part of whatever they do on the field this fall. On defense, Kam Butler appears primed for a starting role and Elliott said on Monday night that the former Miami (Ohio) defensive end has pushed himself to the “front of the line.” And from what we’ve seen, Butler appears to be running with the first team defensive line group. Columbia transfer end Paul Akere, former South Carolina tackle Devontae Davis, and Michigan State transfer Jack Camper should be in the rotation as well.

On offense, offensive lineman John Paul Flores seems lined up for a starting role this season after coming over from Dartmouth. His ability to play all over the line should be an asset to the coaching staff this season, especially if there are any injuries. Running back Cody Brown, who transferred from Miami, seems to be a bit further away from playing time with the learning curve after arriving relatively late. But the coaching staff has made it clear that the competition for carries is wide open, so the former Hurricane could work his way into the rotation as the season moves along.

Even on special teams, transfers are having an immediate impact. Former Wisconsin receiver Devin Chandler got quite a bit of work in the return game on Monday night and transfer punter Daniel Sparks had some nice punts at the end of practice. Elliott said that the former Minnesota and ULM punter had increased the competition level as he battles with Brendan Farrell for the starting job.





3. UVa’s defense will feature four man fronts often

Media members haven’t had a chance to watch any 11-on-11 work in practice yet, but it seems clear from what we’ve been able to put together that a four-man front or something like it, is on the way. When we spoke with Aaron Faumui after the first practice of camp, he described the defense as a 4-3. I wouldn’t expect the defense to be that straightforward, and from what we’ve seen it appears to be more of a 4-2-5 look with an edge player that can either stand up or line up as a down lineman. This scheme would allow UVa to use some of their better defensive linemen like Faumui and Jahmeer Carter at defensive tackle, have a player like Butler play on the edge, or as a strong-side defensive end as well, with a stand-up edge rusher like Mike Green. It remains to be seen exactly how the Cavaliers will line up on defense, but more four-man fronts seems like a safe bet at this point.



