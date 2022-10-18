



1. Virginia has six more opportunities to right the ship.

UVa got its bye week right at the midway point of the season meaning that, with six games left, the Cavaliers will have an opportunity to get back on track in a significant way thereafter. In his Monday afternoon press conference, Tony Elliott made clear that UVa has time to demonstrate improvement and still accomplish some of its goals.

Elliott said that he spent a lot of the bye week focused on the big picture. He evaluated the staff to ensure that all the tasks assigned were being completed and ensuring that any structural changes to practice or otherwise were done heading into the back half of the season. Elliott also said that he wanted to ensure that the team was in a good place mentally as the stretch run begins, starting with Thursday night’s game at Georgia Tech.

The Wahoos have a lot to prove, and still feel they have six opportunities for wins left. Getting their first road win, and ACC win of the season in Atlanta would be a great start.





2. The Cavaliers are a bit thin at linebacker.

Bye weeks can be crucial for a team’s health and their ability to recover from the bumps and bruises of a long season. Elliott confirmed on Monday that they were able to get healthier during the week off but that doesn’t mean that everyone will be 100 percent heading into Thursday’s game.

Linebacker Nick Jackson is banged up from a knee injury suffered in the Louisville game, though Elliott said that Jackson should be able to go this week. The news isn’t as good for fellow linebacker Josh Ahern, who is expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Yellow Jackets. With Ahern out, enter freshman linebacker Stevie Bracey on the depth chart. Elliott said that the defense would rely more on Hunter Stewart in Ahern’s absence, but that the Georgia native Bracey will need to be ready to go in his return to the Peach State.





3. While the focus is on the final six games there’s an eye towards the future as well.

Virginia has plenty to work on in the here and now, desperately looking to turn things around after a 2-4 start. But the staff is still focused on developing the roster’s youth to be ready to contribute in 2023 and beyond.

Elliott said on Monday that strength coach Adam Smotherman leads the younger players not contributing in games in a daily “power hour” where they lift more strenuously than the rest of the team before practice each day. Elliott said that his young guys are working hard and eventually the work in the weight room will need to translate to the field.

He took a few minutes to talk about the development of each freshman as well. He said that the future of the offensive tackle position is bright between McKale Boley and Houston Curry, who have flashed in their first year on Grounds. Elliott also highlighted J.R. Wilson and Karson Gay as potential playmakers on offense down the road, and is excited about the development of Terrell Jones, Trey McDonald, and others on defense, too.