



1. UVa is getting healthier heading into this weekend’s game

Tony Elliott had some good news to share in this week’s press conference on the injury front. When asked about the running backs, Elliott confirmed that the group should be larger by two heading into this weekend’s clash with Illinois. Ronnie Walker, who has been on the shelf since the spring, returned to practice in fall camp and just this week was cleared for contact. Elliott seemed optimistic that Walker would be able to play this week but was clear that they won’t rush him back if he’s not ready for game action. Fellow running back Cody Brown, who wasn’t healthy enough to go against Richmond, is back this week, too.

In addition to those two returning, UVa should get Jonathan Leech back this week on the offensive line. Elliott said that Leech was available in case of emergency against Richmond and the tackle feels that he can play with the cast he is forced to wear. Elliott also confirmed that Brennan Armstrong was good to go after falling hard and grabbing his shoulder in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win.

This is all good news for a team that will need all hands on deck against Illinois this weekend.





2. Elliott owns up to being a bit too conservative to end the first half

Virginia fell behind 7-0 on Saturday after punting on its opening drive but the Hoos followed up with four straight touchdowns. UVa got the ball back in the final two minutes of the first half up 28-10 and was set to receive the second-half kickoff. Instead of getting aggressive and going for another score, Elliott and the offensive staff opted to play it safe with a solid lead and ran the ball a few times before taking one shot down the field, and then going into the locker room. UVa came out of halftime and turned the ball over twice in a row, keeping the game closer than Elliott, the players, and fans had likely hoped.

After the game, Elliott said that the team needed to do a better job finishing after a sluggish second half. But having a few days to review the game and think it over, he said Tuesday that he shouldered the blame for the six-point second half on Tuesday. Elliott said that he wished UVa had been a bit more aggressive and went for a score to put the game out of reach rather than keeping the ball on the ground. He described it as a learning opportunity for himself, his staff, and the team.

Ultimately this situation didn’t matter much to the result but it may have kept the starters out on the field longer than they had to be. But it was nice to see the coach, a few days after his head coaching debut, take ownership of the mistake. A lot of coaches let ego or pride get in the way, and fail to acknowledge their own errors. But it’s easier to hold a team accountable when a coach starts with themself and by extension, the coaching staff.





3. The coaching staff noticed a few things to clean up after reviewing the game

Elliott acknowledged an area that UVa could do better this week on nearly every question asked. On offense, he mentioned that some of the pass protection, including from running backs, could be cleaned up a bit. He mentioned that Armstrong needs to make sure he takes care of his body and stays out of danger when he can, and that he could be less of a “spectator” on some of his read plays where he hands the ball off and doesn’t give a convincing fake. And receivers need to clean up the drops and secure the ball. He also mentioned that young players at wideout and running back need to earn playing time to keep the regulars more fresh, and help them avoid drops and fumbles.

On defense, Elliott pointed to the front needing to tighten up their stunts and twists when rushing with four. He also talked at length about things that linebackers could do better and how the defense would ultimately need to really get after it against Illinois’ ground game.



