



1. Malachi Fields is becoming a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

If the senior receiver continues on at the same pace he’s been on through the first two games, it’s going to be a great year for him and a long one for opposing defenders.

Although Fields has yet to score his first touchdown of the season, he has been UVa’s top pass catcher and has come up big when called upon. The Charlottesville native leads the Wahoos in receptions with 16 and yards with 248, averaging more than 15 yards per catch. Fields, who was UVa’s No. 2 wideout last year behind record-setter Malik Washington, has ascended to that WR1 role and has developed a great chemistry with Cavalier QB Anthony Colandrea.

“He's 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and hard to tackle, and what you're seeing is that he's getting a lot of yards after contact because getting the ball in his hands, he's making people miss, something that we didn't see a ton of last year but we knew he was capable of,” Tony Elliott said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Fields is a different kind of player than Washington was a year ago but his physicality presents a different challenge for defenses. So far, they haven’t been up to that challenge.





2. Jack Witmer’s hard work has paid off.

UVa’s offensive line put together another solid performance last weekend at Wake Forest and has done a great job protecting Colandrea thus far. Through two games, Colandrea has taken just three sacks and has had time to make plays down the field. The success of the line is even more impressive when remembering that they’ve been without their projected starting left tackle, McKale Boley, who is still battling back from an ankle injury.

Witmer, a former tight end, has played in Boley’s place and has done more than a serviceable job thus far. Development is critical for offensive linemen, but even more so for a player like Witmer that didn’t even start at the position.

“Just really, really proud of his investment,” Elliott said of Witmer, who could have to play again on Saturday as Boley is still day to day. “He's invested in the group. You kind of wonder, okay, here's a guy that's a skill guy, now he's going to an offensive line room because each position has a different temperament, and he fit right in with the guys. He's really embraced it, and just super proud of the production that he's been able to have in the absence of Boley.”





3. It appears that UVa avoided long-term injuries on defense last weekend.

Despite getting out of Winston-Salem with a win, it was a long night for several Cavalier defenders as injuries piled up on the Allegacy Stadium playing surface.

UVa lost several defensive players for the game or at least a few snaps, namely linebacker Kam Robinson and defensive back Corey Thomas. Robinson put a knee brace on at the half and tried to get back in the game but did not return. Thomas was banged up at one point, then returned to the game, and then got nicked up again.

The good news is that it seems UVa avoided the worst-case scenario and came out relatively healthy, which is especially comforting given all the injuries that occurred within the game. Elliott said yesterday that Thomas is back and a full go ahead of this weekend’s game at Maryland. Robinson, meanwhile, has an MCL sprain and is still listed on the depth chart, though his status is still unknown for Saturday’s game. If he can’t go, Trey McDonald will start in his place, coming off of an impressive performance in relief last weekend when he recorded nine tackles and his first career sack.



