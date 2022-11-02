1. Tony Elliott seems optimistic about the team’s attitude.

Right off the bat in Tuesday’s press conference, Elliott was asked about the mood of the locker room and how the team responded to a tough 14-12 4OT loss to Miami. He said that the team showed up on Monday with the right attitude, ready to go back to work. He continued by saying that he feels the team understands what type of program he is trying to build in Charlottesville and later added that he feels that players are starting to understand what it takes to win and that’s “everything you’ve got.”

Whether the team is as galvanized as the coach says remains to be seen but it’s great to hear that the players have shaken off the loss to Miami and are now focused on North Carolina, probably the best team the Cavaliers have faced to date. It’s easy for a team to be down after losing three of four and sitting at 3-5, 1-4 in ACC play. But if we take Elliott’s comments at face value, it seems the team had a mature response to a frustrating loss at home and is ready to turn the page.





2. Mike Hollins was the offensive player of the game and could have a bigger role going forward.

In the loss to Miami there were few bright spots on offense. Hollins had some big plays, however, accounting for 80 yards on just three touches, including a 64-yard reception on 3rd and long. For his efforts, Elliott and his staff named Hollins the offensive player of the game.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Louisiana running back, who has been pushed by the staff to be more consistent and reach his potential while he was passed up by Perris Jones on the depth chart. Hollins has contributed but missed time with a concussion, too. On Saturday, he showed enough flashes to warrant more touches in an offense desperate to find a spark. Elliott said that Jones is unlikely to be able to play on Saturday due to injury so it seems logical that Hollins would get a chance to make his mark.





3. UNC QB Drake Maye is young but is poised and should provide a significant challenge.

If we’re being honest, UVa has caught a few injury breaks in recent weeks, facing backup quarterbacks from the start or for extended periods of time in each of the last three games. And assuming Carolina’s Maye stays healthy on Saturday, the competition level is about to go up for John Rudzinski’s bunch.

Maye, a redshirt freshman, has been one of the nation’s best this season, his first as a starter. He has thrown for 2,671 yards this season with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions, helping the Heels to a 7-1 start. When asked about him, Elliott said that despite his youth, Maye looks comfortable and poised and the Carolina offense is in control of what it is doing. After some very impressive defensive performance in recent weeks, UVa’s defense will be put to the test by Maye and the weapons around him.