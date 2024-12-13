The 3-2-1: Reviewing UVa's early transfer portal activity





1. There have been few surprises among UVa’s departures.

A lot of UVa’s expected portal entries leaked out last week, before the portal officially opened for everyone on Monday. We knew, for example, that Anthony Colandrea was going to enter a week before the portal opened. In all, UVa has had 14 portal entries from scholarship players. Most of those have come from players that you would expect to want a fresh start: players that have achieved their degrees, players further down the depth chart, or some combination thereof.

Obviously its usually not great news when a program has attrition, but so far, Virginia has avoided massive attrition from their most-critical returning players, outside of Colandrea, whose time at Virginia came to a rapid conclusion, but probably one that benefits all parties. Perhaps UVa’s attrition hasn’t seemed so bad is partially because they were already losing so many starters to graduation and expiration of eligibility, but I wouldn’t say UVa has reached “mass exodus” territory, at least not yet.





2. UVa has reached out to a ton of transfers in the portal, targeting a few key positions specifically.

Virginia has been very active since the portal opened on Monday, reaching out to vet players’ situations, talk resources and potentially set up visits if it reaches that stage. And one thing that has stood out so far is that the staff are certainly prioritizing a few critical positions of need.

Quarterback has been a priority, but UVa’s work their has been relatively quiet. They have, however, gone after a ton of offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. Those positions make a lot of sense as key areas of focus, as they are either the areas with the most departures, or the areas where performance has lagged, or both. Virginia needs a lot of help in the trenches, and the staff has been aggressive in offering linemen and getting visits scheduled. The entire offensive line could use as much help as possible, and UVa’s pass rush needs a reboot after two lackluster seasons, too. Virginia also loses several key DBs to graduation, so they’re going to need to fill those roles with proven players.

Linebacker is a bit curious, as Kam Robinson hasn’t gone in the portal (yet) and James Jackson could theoretically return. And UVa runs a base 4-2-5, so it’s not like they play a lot of linebackers at once. But they must feel they have a need there, because they’re already lined up visits with linebackers Cam Burden from Charlotte and Alex Mitchell from Chattanooga, just to start.





3. Quality transfer targets can come from many different football backgrounds.

I’ve noticed a lot of UVa fans getting anxious or frustrated that UVa is offering a lot of FCS and G5 players in the portal. Don’t worry about that, but instead, look at how much traction those players are getting from other schools. UVa is in the mix for Elon edge rusher Cazeem Moore, for example, a player who was offered by a ton of P4 programs including USC, and UVa is still in the mix there. The Hoos are also expecting a visit from FAU DB CJ Heard, who has ACC and SEC interest, but is coming to Charlottesville.

Obviously visits are one thing and commits are another, but UVa fans should take note that they’ve been sniffing around players that didn’t seem to give them the time of day in past cycles. UVa took FCS and G5 players in previous rounds, and some of them did have interest from other schools, but a lot of them had only one P4 offer, the one from Virginia. At least so far, UVa seems to be targeting talented players, regardless of what level they’ve played at, and at least through the first week, it feels like there’s better traction than what we’ve seen before. Now it comes down to whether or not they have enough staying power in some of these recruitments to get visits and close the deal.











