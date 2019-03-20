As we get set for the first practice next week, check out this 3-2-1 on spring ball where we break down some things we know, ask two questions, and give you one prediction.

This week, Bronco Mendenhall talked with reporters about the upcoming spring, who was missing due to injury/rehab, and what storylines face the team (or, in his case, how happy he is that there aren't many).

Coming off of a blowout win in the Belk Bowl, the winter conditioning portion of UVa's offseason has now ended and the Wahoos are set to begin spring practice on Monday morning.





1. A number of players won't be available.

Spring ball, for all intents and purposes, is about rosters as much if not more than schemes. And in Charlottesville, the roster has taken a bit of a hit. Mendenhall said this week that he expects 11 players to miss spring ball due to injuries/rehab: safety Joey Blount, defensive end Richard Burney, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, offensive lineman Bobby Haskins, OLB/DB Chris Moore, safety Brenton Nelson, kicker Hunter Pearson, offensive lineman Gerrik Vollmer, wide receiver Joe Reed, offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer, and defensive back Myles Robinson. The good news is that defensive end Mandy Alonso, wide receiver Ugo Obasi, wide receiver Terrell Jana, and defensive back Germane Crowell will be limited but available. Most of the names above are those of players with plenty of experience but given some of the losses from 2018, especially on the offensive line and in the secondary, it would be good for younger guys like Crowell to get as many reps as possible.





2. There are some big shoes to fill.

As mentioned, this is a critical piece of the puzzle for UVa. And filling the roles vacated by guys like Juan Thornhill and Tim Harris in the secondary and Jake Fieler, Marcus Applefield, and RJ Proctor on the O-line is made more difficult by the realities above. In addition to those spots, UVa has to find a new every-down back. Mendenhall specifically mentioned replacing Jordan Ellis and the possibility that the Hoos could do so using a player who is built like him. PK Kier has seemed like the heir apparent for some time but the team will certainly be looking to him this spring and fall to see if he's up to the task. Mendenhall also referenced incoming signee Mike Hollins, a player with a similar build to Ellis, as someone who could factor in at RB this fall.





3. Bryce Perkins will be limited...barely.

Given the season he had and the potential for more, it's impossible not to touch on the quarterback position and where Perkins is in his own rehab. Following offseason surgery on the injured pinky finger of his throwing hand, it's fair to expect that come fall Perkins should have made a full recovery. Mendenhall said this week that he's only going to be somewhat limited this spring, meaning he'll get plenty of work but also too so will backup Brennan Armstrong. Not only did Mendenhall voice his satisfaction about being able to redshirt Armstrong in 2018, he also intimated that UVa could use both at times this fall.



