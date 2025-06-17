The 3-2-1: The Chris Pollard Era is Underway at UVa.





1. Hiring Chris Pollard was an obvious win for Carla Williams and UVa athletics.

UVa’s athletic department found itself in a position it hadn’t been in for more than two decades, needing to hire a baseball coach. Brian O’Connor departed his post for Mississippi State on June 1st, and UVa started the process of trying to replace a legendary coach that led the Hoos to seven College World Series trips and the program’s lone national title.

Carla Williams and the department got to work on a replacement right away, and the search quickly focused on just a couple of names as the NCAA Tournament continued to play out. Ultimately, Virginia was able to land the coach that seemed like the most-qualified candidate on the board, Duke’s Chris Pollard. A Virginia native, Pollard expressed interest in the UVa job while his season played out in Durham; Duke ultimately bowed out in the Super Regional round, and Pollard was announced as UVa’s coach the following morning. It was a quick, productive search for UVa, and ended with the result that many were hoping for.

Losing O’Connor was a tough blow for UVa. The athletic department has seen very few coaches leave on their own, and almost none leaving for other jobs. O’Connor is the highest-profile Cavalier coach to depart for another college job in the modern era, and maybe ever, given his stature at the school. While that was a negative outcome for the Virginia program that O’Connor frankly built from nothing, Williams and UVa got to work quickly and the Pollard hire goes a long way towards repairing at least some of the damage. He’ll have big shoes to fill, but his success at Duke and Appalachian State before that gives UVa fans some hope that he can keep the UVa program rolling. Getting Pollard to sign on was a big win for Williams and UVa, and pulling a very successful coach from a conference rival demonstrates that the Virginia job is still viewed as a very good one.

2. Pollard brings an impressive track record of both winning and developing talent.

While there were certainly many successful coaches interested in this job, Pollard’s resume has to be at or near the top of the list, especially given the fact that his recent accomplishments have come at the high-major level.

Pollard won 420 games at a Duke program that hadn’t had much recent success prior to his arrival. He led the Blue Devils to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, and made the Super Regional round in four of them. Pollard had the Blue Devils one game away from the College World Series seven times in those four Supers, but couldn’t break through and reach Omaha. Still, the overall record of success is impressive. Pollard’s Duke teams won four regionals, all on another team’s field. Pollard also led Duke to the program’s first ACC Baseball Tournament title in 2021, their first league title of any kind in baseball in a half century.

Pollard coached at App State before Duke, leading the Mountaineers from 2005 to 2012. Pollard got App State to the NCAA Tournament in 2012, and his team beat UVa in that regional’s winners’ bracket game. Pollard ended his run at App State with a 244-210-1 record, and is 806-614-3 for his career, dating back to his time at D2 Pfeiffer, his first head coaching job.

In addition to his record of getting teams to the tournament and winning games there, Pollard has also recruited well, and developed quite a few pros and high-performing college players. Pollard saw 46 Duke players drafted during his time there, with 28 players named All-ACC and 16 named to All-American teams. And he did all that with far less at his disposal than many programs in the conference, including UVa, have.

3. Pollard has already started to reboot the UVa roster, and has his staff in place.

UVa lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal when O’Connor left, which is disappointing, though not exactly surprising. But just as UVa players went in the portal after their coach left, so did many Duke players, some of whom have already committed to join up with Pollard in Charlottesville. UVa has landed commitments from a handful of former Blue Devils, which should help backfill a depleted roster.

The biggest get so far is outfielder A.J. Gracia, an All-ACC performer that projects as a first round pick in 2026. Two-way player Kyle Johnson, first baseman Sam Harris and infielder Noah Murray, who hails from nearby Crozet, should provide plenty of offense. UVa also added pitcher Henry Zatkowski, an arm with a ton of potential, to the fold. A couple of Pollard’s Duke high school commits flipped to UVa as well. Jaylen Stroman, a two-way player and the brother of MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman, flipped to the Hoos, though he may end up getting drafted high enough to go pro right away. UVa also flipped Georgia prospect Will Huggins. There are a bunch of other transfers from Duke and former high-school commits that remain available and may end up coming to UVa, so expect a lot of former Blue Devils on next year’s team. And that’s not a bad thing, considering how good Duke has been of late.

While roster improvements continue, Pollard’s staff building was about as quick and drama free as it can get. Pollard simply brought over the core of his Duke staff to UVa, hoping to bring the success they had in Durham to Charlottesville. Brady Kirkpatrick comes over as the pitching coach, having spent the last two seasons with the Blue Devils, with stints at FAU, Harvard and Monmouth prior to that. Eric Tyler joins as the hitting coach, having led Duke to a ton of success at the plate. Tyler, like Kirkpatrick, has only been at Duke for two years, and played at ECU. Derek Simmons is UVa’s new infielders coach and recruiting coordinator. Simmons spent one year at Duke and had a successful run at Indiana prior to that. Simmons also coached at Kent State, Alabama and Kennesaw State. Pollard also hired John Natoli has his Director of Player Development and Brian Sakowski as the Director of Recruiting.