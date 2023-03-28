With that in mind, the 3-2-1 is back to look at some of the things we know, to ask a couple of questions, and to give one prediction about where things stand for the Cavaliers leading into next month’s spring game.

With spring ball underway in Charlottesville, a lot of work is being laid into determining how the Wahoos will look this fall when they return to game action. And with so many changes for the program, there’s a lot of pieces that need to fall into place all over the two-deep and within the program before anyone can say with what much certainty that they know what to expect from UVa.

1. Football is working around Jay Woolfolk’s baseball schedule this spring.

There will obviously be a lot of focus on the quarterback position and at UVa this spring, even that is complicated.

There really isn’t a perfect game plan for having a player balance two sports at the same time at the collegiate level. Tony Elliott said that he didn’t really have anyone he could go to for guidance on how to manage Woolfolk’s workload but the football and baseball staff have worked together to come up with a plan that seems to work.

Elliott said in his latest media availability that Woolfolk was able to get two full football practices in last week with live reps, alternating with transfer quarterback Tony Muskett. Woolfolk is playing football around his baseball schedule, only available to throw when he’s not available to pitch. When he is potentially pitching on a given day, Woolfolk will attend practice but won’t throw.

Elliott explained that he’s been working closely with Brian O’Connor to come up with a plan and because Woolfolk has a bright baseball future, football shouldn’t get in the way of that.

Last week, Woolfolk’s baseball schedule allowed him to get more football in, but this week that may look different for the rising junior.

Elliott was complementary of Woolfolk’s play in practice of late and it sounds like he’s still solidly in the mix with Muskett for the starting job. The fact that the pitcher and quarterback is willing and able to do both at the same time speaks to his commitment to both sports, and the fact that he feels he has a real shot to win the job.





2. Elliott is happy with the new leadership.

The second-year head coach said that the team leadership is in a “different place” than it was last year.

“It was a tough transition,” Elliott explained on Saturday. “You had some guys that were here for a long time and were used to a certain way. (We) brought in some transfer guys that wanted to lead but just were kind of finding their place in the locker room.”

It seems from Elliott’s remarks that the defensive side of the ball has more established leadership, with players like Kam Butler, Paul Akere and Coen King among others forming part of a core group of guys who are back from last season and have game experience. Elliott said that the defense has been playing with confidence in the spring and he’s also encouraged by how his young offensive line, now with a new position coach, has responded to the challenge this spring.

He also explained that there are some off-field indicators that tell him that team leadership is heading in the right direction in Charlottesville. Elliott said that his message to the team has been that the best teams are led from the locker room up and Virginia’s head coach seems optimistic that will happen this year.





3. Elliott wants another corner in the next transfer window but options are emerging at the position.

Virginia’s secondary exceeded expectations in 2022 but will have a more unproven group heading into this season. Gone are starting cornerbacks Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson, with the former transferring to Florida State and the latter off to the NFL.

As UVa’s cornerback position goes through a transition period, the coaching staff is looking both internally and externally to create competitive depth there. With Elijah Gaines out this spring, Elliott was quick to mention that the staff will look to see if there is a good fit for the position in the transfer portal that can make an immediate impact. King has moved over from safety and has played some at cornerback in the spring. Elliott also mentioned a few younger players, including Will Simpkins, Aidan Ryan (who also plays safety), Micah Gaffney and Dave Herard as a group competing for playing time. Iowa State transfer Tayvonn Kyle will be a factor at the position as well. UVa is also hoping to get Gaines back from injury soon, which will be a boost to the position group.

As of now, the coaching staff is focused on developing players to work within their system rather than changing their defensive philosophy to work around having less experience at the position.



