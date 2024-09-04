



1. Wake Forest is a mature team with a good scheme and will require a quality performance from the Hoos.

When asked during his press conference Tuesday to describe the Demon Deacons and how they play, Tony Elliott heaped on the praise. He is more familiar with the Wake program and their schemes than most UVa fans probably are, given the fact that he faced them annually when he was at Clemson. Elliott described this Wake Forest team as experienced and disciplined, and in the process sounded like a coach that knows UVa will have to be sound in all three phases to win.

The big whistle called this a “program game,” or an opportunity to see how UVa’s rebuild stacks up against a Wake Forest program that might not have the highest expectations for this season but has been consistently relevant since Dave Clawson arrived.

There was a lot of talk in yesterday’s press conference about Wake’s schemes, and in particular how the delayed mesh RPO plays can put pressure on a defense. Virginia will need to win the line of scrimmage, Elliott said, and maintain discipline to assignments as the Hoos try to turn Wake’s quarterbacks into the primary runners.





2. The staff has the team focused on winning the fourth quarter.

Elliott was asked about focus areas around starting strong and finishing strong, and said that the focus right now is in winning the fourth quarter. He noted that the fourth quarter of a game often comes with adversity; both teams are tired after playing for more than two hours, and the crowds can often be lulled into being less energetic after being in the stadium for so long. UVa has struggled to finish games of late, so focusing on strong finishes makes sense.

Last year, UVa blew a two-score lead late against JMU, got outscored 21-0 in the fourth at Maryland in what was otherwise a close game, lost to NC State on the final play after tying the game late, lost in OT at Miami, and lost a late touchdown lead at Louisville in a close loss. The Wahoos are going to be in similar games this season. How they finish them could determine how much growth the program has from one season to the next.









3. McKale Boley is day-to-day after missing the opener.

Virginia got out of Saturday’s opener relatively healthy, or so it seems, heading into the ACC opener. For that reason, Elliott didn’t have a lot of health updates to share on Tuesday, which can only be described as a good thing.

He did mention that starting left tackle McKale Boley is still day-to-day after missing Saturday’s opener. Boley had ankle surgery in the offseason but rolled that ankle in fall camp and has been working back since. Not to be a body language expert, but Elliott didn’t seem terribly optimistic that Boley would play, and the fact that he’s not yet practicing doesn’t seem like a particularly positive development.

It’s a long season, so what UVa does has to be in both the best interest of the player’s long-term health and the team’s. If Boley is missing at Wake, it seems like Jack Witmer would be the replacement left tackle after earning his first career start last weekend against Richmond.



