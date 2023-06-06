With the Milwaukee native officially coming back for one last ride, we’re taking a 3-2-1 view of his return, what it means, and how it changes things for the Cavaliers at this point.

For Virginia fans, it was exactly the news that they’d been hoping to hear.

When news broke last week that UVa guard Reece Beekman was indeed going to pull out of the NBA Draft process and return to Charlottesville for his senior season, it was one of a number of last-minute decisions that helped shape college hoops for the coming season.

1. Beekman’s return will raise the ceiling, and preseason expectations, for 2023-24.

UVa basketball has had an offseason full of disappointing departures and quality talent acquisitions. Ultimately, the (likely) final piece of the puzzle fell into place last week when Beekman made his decision.

UVa has had mixed results with players testing the draft waters in the past, with Mamadi Diakite crucially returning at the last minute, while Kyle Guy and Trey Murphy decided to stay in the draft despite some hope that they could return to school. Beekman did nothing to hurt his draft stock during the process; he was invited to the |NBA Draft Combine and played well, and by the time decision day rolled around he was projected as an early second round pick by most prognosticators.

Beekman said on Instagram after news broke that he was “betting on himself.” Tony Bennett and Cavalier fans should be thrilled that he’s done so.

On paper, UVa loses about as much production as any major program, with Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas, Armaan Franklin, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro all departing for various reasons. UVa has a core of young players who could take a leap and have added some impact transfers, but Beekman’s return will be the most important roster shakeout, and should give Virginia more credibility as an ACC contender when November rolls around.





2. With so many roster changes, Beekman’s experience and leadership will be critical.

Not to discount the basketball-specific talents that Beekman will bring back to the program, but it’s also evident that this is now his team to lead. He will become a four-year player, which is increasingly rare in college hoops. He’s had an impact on all three teams he’s been a part of and now he’ll be asked to do more both on and off the court.

Beekman has a chance to improve his NBA Draft stock further if he can demonstrate some improvement on the offensive end to go along with his elite defensive traits. And in the process, he’ll certainly have a chance to demonstrate leadership skills as the elder statesman on a younger UVa team with a lot of new faces.

This season, UVa will play a game without Clark in the backcourt for the first time since the loss to UMBC, more than five calendar years ago.

So now, at least for one season, the leadership torch is passed to Beekman.





3. The Cavaliers have a deep backcourt with a variety of skillsets.

With Beekman in the fold, UVa has experience, talent and depth in the backcourt. He is a known commodity and when healthy Cavalier fans should expect an elite defender with offensive upside. Most of the remainder of the backcourt may require introductions but it’s a talented group nonetheless.

Isaac McKneely is another returnee with the ability to take his game up a notch, as many players do from their freshman to sophomore seasons. McKneely flashed in postseason play and will be counted on to stretch defensives with outside shooting. UVa added rising sophomore Andrew Rohde from the portal after one season at Saint Thomas. Rohde was the Summit League Freshman of the Year and is a natural scorer. It’s also a boost that he can handle the ball and also play as an off-ball guard. And don’t forget about Georgetown transfer Dante Harris, who practiced with the team in the spring while sitting out. Harris, who won Big East Tournament MVP in 2021, will give the Hoos versatility and more lineup combinations as another ball-handling option. Finally, UVa adds four-star freshman Elijah Gertrude, a talented combo guard who seems like a great fit for the UVa program on both ends of the floor.



