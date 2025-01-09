Virginia falls at Cal 75-61 in first ACC victory for the Golden Bears

Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and DJ Campbell scored 11 points and Cal secured its first win in the ACC beating Virginia 75-61 on Wednesday night.

Reserves Joshua Ola-Joseph and Jeremiah Wilkinson each scored 10 points for Cal (8-7, 1-3) who won for the first time in the history of the three-game series between the two teams. Maddy Sisoko collared 11 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Andrew Rhode scored 14 points, Jacob Cofie scored 12 and Elijah Saunders added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia (8-3, 1-3).

After Virginia took a 9-3 lead, Cal used a 10-2 run in just under four minutes to take a 13-11 lead. After Blake Buchanan made two foul shots to give Virginia a 19-18 lead with 5:30 left before halftime, Rytis Petraitis made a layup and Campbell made a 3-pointer for a four-point Cal lead. The lead continued to change hands and Cal went to intermission up 35-32.

The Bears started the second half on an 8-0 run and reached their first double-digit lead when Stojakovic’s jump shot with 17:50 left made it 43-32. Stojakovic was the game’s first double-digit scorer when he made two foul shots to make it 45-34 a little more than two minutes later and the Bears stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

Virginia will remain in the bay area and will take on Stanford on Saturday. Cal hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.



