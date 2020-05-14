In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans explores what the summer and fall months could look like for high school prospects, explains why an extended draft process makes for an even murkier college offseason and dishes the latest on four-star junior Tyrese Hunter .

It's been a significant week for the 2021 summer travel basketball season. The NCAA canceled its four regional July camps on Tuesday, and followed that up on Wednesday by extending its moratorium on in-person recruiting through the month of June.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches, led by organization president TCU coach Jamie Dixon, actually advocated for stronger action earlier in the week by recommending the recruiting dead period remain in place through the end of July.

Either way, the longer the dead period lasts, the harsher the impact will be on the 2021 basketball class. In its recommendation, the NABC raised the possibility of "alternative evaluation opportunities" as a way to help the rising senior class.

What might those alternative evaluation opportunities look like? Could it be a period or two in August where, instead of sitting elbow-to-elbow in gyms, college coaches are able to stream travel games online? Maybe recruiting will temporarily revert to how it was 20 years ago and allows for unlimited days on the road evaluating prospects at their local high school open gyms, fall leagues and so forth? Remember, the NCAA and the Rice Commission did their best to pull away power from the travel coaches and give it back to the high school coaches. In a sense, this ongoing pandemic could give the NCAA just another reason to take more control away from the travel circuits.



In the end, though, it will be difficult to make up for all of the opportunities that the 2021 class will miss out. No spring breakouts have been able to emerge, no top-100 prospects will evolve into blueblood targets and many deserving prospects will slip through the cracks.