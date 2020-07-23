CavsCorner - Three-star ATH Evans talks recruiting, UVa, and much more

As his high school team gets closer to the start of its fall season, three-star ATH Carter Evans is doing what he can to work through his return to the field while also trying to work through his recruitment.

“I think it’s been pretty good,” he told CavsCorner. “I think during quarantine, there were times when it was overwhelming. I think it was just that it was a lot of phone calls and stuff. Everything slowed down a little bit after summer hit and now it’s more so focused on the season. But I think overall it’s been pretty good.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Evans has heard from a number of schools, of course. But his situation remains a bit unique given his versatility.

“I’ve gotten looks at inside linebacker, D-end, and tight end,” he explained. “Those are the three spots that I’d say most of the schools are recruiting me as right now…It’s hard to say [which is the favorite]. I like playing on either side of the ball. I just like to hit. At the end of the day, that will be something I’ll probably have to figure out before I make a decision, what position I want to play at the next level. That’s obviously going to be an important factor.

“Yeah, I think there are some schools out there that are still starting to evaluate me and stuff,” Evans added, “and starting to contact me more, so I’m not sure how close those schools are [to offering] but there are others in contact with me for sure.”

There’s no way around the fact that the pandemic changed the course of recruiting for most all of the guys in 2021 and Evans is certainly in that group.

“I’d say that because there was no spring evaluation period and those chances for the coaches to come and see me—because I feel like I’ve made a ton of progress since last season, so a lot of coaches haven’t been able to see the progress I’ve made so far—I think that’s definitely effected things,” he said. “That’s another thing I have to keep in mind, whether I want to play my first three games depending on how the season looks or do I want to make a decision before the season. I’m not really sure what I’m going to do yet.”

UVa is one of those who has been in on the Illinois native for a while. Led by TEs coach Ricky Brumfield, the Hoos have already built a solid relationship.

“Yeah, Coach Brumfield and UVa have been recruiting me as a tight end,” Evans said. “I’ve been mostly in contact with him, Coach (Evan) Butts, and Coach (Jordan) Arcement. Those are three I’ve been in touch with and gotten to know. I’ve been messaging a lot with them but we haven’t had a ton of phone calls. I had a virtual tour with them recently and I think that went really, really well.

“It seemed a little more open ended at times,” he said of possibly playing defense in Charlottesville. “They have seen what I do at defensive end and they like what I do on the defensive side of the ball too. At the same time, I think they like me most at tight end and that’s why Coach Brumfield was the one who offered me. I think their initial idea is tight end but they also could see me at D-end too.”

Having older brothers played who have college football experience (one played OL at Purdue while the other just transferred from Iowa to Eastern Michigan) has helped him in recruiting.

“It’s been nice,” he said. “Both of my brothers have gone through this process so it’s great to be able to talk to them. Both of their input on it has really helped me a lot and they have just been giving me really good information about things.”

As he works through that process for himself, Evans has a good feel for what will matter to him.

“Academics, somewhere I feel comfortable with the coaching staff and the players, and somewhere that I feel like I can feel comfortable and be the best player I can be on and off the field,” he said. “The best player, the best student, the best person I can be.”

One thing that won’t seem to impact things, though, will be the location.

“Yeah, that won’t be too big of a factor,” he said. “At the end of the day, wherever the best fit is that’s where I’m going. It doesn’t matter where that is or how far away that is. If it’s the best fit for me, that’s what matters most. That’s where I’ll be going.”

There are a lot of recruits stuck waiting to take visits before they can make a decision but Evans doesn’t feel like he necessarily fits in that group.

“I wouldn’t say right now that I have to take visits to feel comfortable with a decision,” he said. “I’m still figuring out what’s the best fit for me and still go through the process and just taking my time with it. I just don’t want to rush through it and rush into a decision.”

For now, he’s just glad to be back on the field and figures the recruiting side will work itself out in due time.

“We started practicing last week as a team,” he said. “So, we’re taking steps forward and it’s been going really well.”



