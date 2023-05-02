Over the weekend, Tony Bennett and his staff added yet another addition to the roster as three-star center Anthony Robinson committed to the Wahoos after an official visit.

A 6-foot-10 big man from Christ School in North Carolina, Robinson had previously signed with USF before asking for his release following the coaching change there.

What followed was a pretty quick recruitment, commitment, and signing.

“Virginia is a great place,” Robinson told CavsCorner. “It is a beautiful campus and it offers a lot of academic opportunities for me. The coaching staff is great and they are all super supportive. It is a very spiritual program and that is something I wanted because I am a very spiritual person as well.

“The type of development that I am going to get there is going to be great,” he added, “and is really going to help me achieve my goals as a basketball player.”

Every time Bennett and Co. get a recruit on Grounds, there is always a lot of praise for the facilities and that’s something that also really stood out once Robinson got to see the place for himself.

“The spirituality and the facilities of the program were something that I was not expecting,” he explained. “It was amazing, I have never seen facilities like the ones at Virginia. They are just great and have so many things that can help your development and help make players’ lives easier and better.”

More than ever, former Virginia players are seeing great success in the NBA and the appeal of that is something that played a major factor in Robinson’s decision to pick the Cavaliers.

“The success Tony Bennett and Virginia have had with big men is evident and that was something that really played a part in my decision,” he said. “The success the program has had with guys in the NBA is evident and they are similar to me. Obviously, something like that played a big part in my decision.”

Robinson said he is excited to be intertwined in a program that can continue its winning ways.

“I feel like I am going to fit in well,” he said. “They are in need of a big I was told and I feel like Coach Bennett and his staff can make me into a big-time weapon and use me a lot in the games and be someone that can continue to help bring more wins to the Virginia program.”

When asked what fans can expect out of him, Robinson said, “It is going to be a movie, we are going to have a lot of success and work super hard.”



