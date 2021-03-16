CavsCorner - Three-star CB Bridges talks recruiting, UVa, and timing

Like a host of other 2022 recruits, three-star cornerback Oliver Bridges is waiting. You can’t really say that he’s patient about it, though.

The Bullis School standout said recently that he’s doing the best he can with the cards he’s been dealt, both on and off the field.

“It’s good,” he said of recruiting thus far. “It started picking up last summer when I went to the Top Gun, got the MVP down there, then I came down here to V-A Beach and ran a good 40 time, I ran a 4.4, and I had the top DB score in the nation for The Opening. So, that’s when it really started picking up.”

As we enter the second spring dealing with the pandemic, the process for these recruits has been different since basically the start. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder believes he’s handling it well even if his eye is on potential visits.

“I don’t feel like I feel stressed with it,” Bridges told CavsCorner. “I feel like it’s been a blessing to know that I have offers and these coaches recruiting me. It’s been a journey for me and my family. We’ve been casually just going through everything, making sure we’re making the right decision for me and my future.”

Making it through without being able to really do, though, comes at a cost.

“It’s tough, man,” he admitted. “I’ve been on a couple of Zoom calls where they were showing me the campus, doing FaceTime and things like that. But I feel like I wouldn’t know how or what the feel would be if I was actually on campus. The Zoom meetings have been good so far. I’ve only have two [schools] so far. I’ve had multiple for Rutgers and multiple for UVa as well. Those were pretty good, getting to see everything and getting to know those coaches and things like that.”

While actual visits are the things he wants most, that’s not to say the virtual versions haven’t been impactful.

“They do a good job of showing me different things,” he said. “They’ll like show me the weight room one day and then the locker room, that kind of thing. Sometimes a coach will just call me and boom. The other day, Coach (Shane) Hunter called me and he was just in the stadium showing me around on FaceTime. Just walking around, he went in the locker room and everything.”

Led by Hunter and co-DC Nick Howell, UVa has let Bridges know pretty clearly how the Cavaliers see him fitting in.

“They like me at corner most definitely with my instincts, speed, just natural ball skills too,” he said. “Also with safety I can help out over the top just making plays.

“He’s been primarily talking to me a lot about wanting the five best DBs out there at all times,” Bridges said. “He feels like I could fit in perfectly at UVa.”

As far as favorites, if those exist right now it’s not something the Potomac (MD) prospect is talking much about.

“I’ve been pretty much focusing on and working with the schools that have been recruiting me so far,” he said. “Just getting to know the programs and coaches and what they have to offer. Once I take all of that into account, I feel like I’ll be ready to make my decision after I start visiting some schools and things like that.”

So as he works the process, what’s going to matter most?

“I love having a great strength and conditioning program,” Bridges explained. “I feel like that will make me a better athlete. Somebody that is going to help me and develop me as well in terms of position coaching. And then just being able to be a part of a family pretty much. Getting to know the culture. I think I’ve done a good job so far learning about a school’s culture and things like that but I feel like once I get there, I want to feel immediately like I’m part of the family.”

Family, of course, is a big focus for a lot of schools including UVa. The Wahoos also have the added advantage of having very recently put a couple of DBs into the league.

“Coach Howell often mentions Juan Thornhill to me a lot,” Bridges said. “He said he was just a freakishly athletic ball hawking kind of talent. He emphasizes all the dudes that have gone on from the program to the NFL, like the Barbers for example. But I think he emphasizes Juan because he’s one guy who has been there since [Howell] has been there and I think he sees a lot of him in me.

“I feel like if you’re good and you develop and you make an impact,” he added, “you’ll be a good fit for a team at that level but it’s good.”

As far as a timeframe on things, it all depends on what the NCAA does in terms of when kids and their families can get out on the road.

“Pretty much I’m just waiting on visiting schools,” he said. “I feel like once everything opens up, I’ll have an idea of where I want to. I haven’t played a junior season either so that plays a factor as well. I don’t know whether or not I’ll be playing this season, so that’s part of why I’m being careful with things and taking my time to evaluate everything right now.”



