Three-star CB Pennix talks recent UVa visit, decision plans

Among the recruits in attendance for UVa’s spring football game on April 23 was a Jonathan Pennix, a three-star cornerback from Concord.

The 6-foot, 175 pounder who holds an offer from the Cavaliers has had his eye on the program for some time. As such, this was not the first time Jonathan had been to UVa.

“I attended Junior Day as well as two games this season and I plan to attend camp this summer,” he told CavsCorner.

The Appomattox corner and running back was there on that day in November when the Hoos lost a heartbreaker to rival Virginia Tech.

While he saw the fans rush the field that day, something else stood out that afternoon in Scott Stadium was the grassy section for the students to sit and watch the game on The Hill.

“I was thinking how great it would be to be playing,” he explained, “and seeing their fans up there and see them storm the field.”

Pennix, who is up to double-digit offers, was first recruited by the old coaching staff led by then head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Of course a coaching change always brings uncertainty when it comes to recruiting but that is not the case with Pennix and the Hoos.

He said he has met with both head coach Tony Elliott and defensive backs coach Curome Cox. They’ve both made an impression on him thus far.

“We talked about football, shoes… it was like just talking to a couple of regular guys,” he said.

One thing Pennix said he does like about the new coaching staff is the way they make you feel like you belong.

“They treat you like family,” he said, “and after the spring game they went over to hug their family, that told me a lot about them and who they are.”

Family seems to be an important factor just as much as perhaps staying in-state. UVa is one of a pair of schools from the Commonwealth that have offered Pennix, the other being James Madison.

While all indications are that he is high on the Cavaliers, there is no announcement or decision expected anytime soon. Though some may have thought that UVa might be able to get this one done sooner than later, all indications for now are that Pennix seems intent on letting the process play out.

“Originally I had plans to announce before my senior year began,” he said, “but after talking with my parents, I am going to wait out.”