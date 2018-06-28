There's that photo of a young Antonio Webb, taken years ago when he was then just a Virginia fan surrounded by guys who played for his favorite team. Maybe he thought then that what has happened over the last week or so was coming.

From the first time his grandfather talked to him about UVa, it's lingered in his mind that someday he wanted this. He couldn't have known, of course, that someday would come in June 2018 and that he'd get offered by the Wahoos and then commit several days later.

But that's what happened for the three-star rising junior from Life Christian Academy in Chester. And it's why he had no problem shutting down his recruitment when he did.

He didn't find a home. He already had one.

"Ever since I was a kid," Webb told CavCorner, "that's been a dream of mine. I always wanted to play at home at UVa, in front of my family. UVa is home to me. It's friendly up there. Everybody's nice and welcoming. So, you know, committing to UVa was an easy decision. It was the right decision, sir."

His memories of his first Virginia experience set the table for a fandom that has now turned into much more.

"When I was young, my granddad took me to one of the games," Webb said. "I think it was like 2005 and ever since then, I've just been in love with the school. It just sort of happened and I am so thankful."

In his family, Webb's love of UVa isn't an outlier. He said his parents, his brother, and his sister join his grandfather in that regard. Thats why it was such a big deal for the Life Christian Academy standout when the staff came calling and he had the chance to become a Wahoo.

"I went on a visit last year with a couple of my teammates and then this year, I went to the camp and ran a 4.4 40 and did good in one-on-ones and that's when they offered me a scholarship," he said. "It was a dream come true, honestly man. I can't really, you know, put it into words. That moment, man. It was just fun."

It felt like a dream to Webb, something he said his mom agreed with when they left to head back.

"I told them," Webb explained, "I was like, 'Look if you offer me now I'm going to commit' and they offered me and then I was like, 'Mom, you know, I like it a lot' and she was like 'It's home. You should go here.' And then I went up the following weekend, took a visit, and we both fell even more in love with it. It's a dream come true for real.

"The coaches, when I committed, they were all great and welcoming and excited," he added. "They welcomed me to the family and I was glad to be there. Touring the campus, it's really nice. It's a lot of greenery and space and it's beautiful there. I talked to Mrs. Fitz, the academic advisor, and she was so sweet and great to talk to about my major, which is either computer science or business."

Those moments right after, much like the rest of that day, won't soon be forgotten.

"Ringing that bell in the office, being the first commit in the 2020 class, it feels amazing," he said. "It feels good to be committed to my dream school. I couldn't ask for anything better than this, man."

Once he arrives in Charlottesville, Webb expects that DBs coach Nick Howell will give him his first shot at cornerback.

"I think it'll be corner and they might also look at me at free safety," he said. "Wherever Coach Howell wants me I'm good with. He's a great, great man. He's an absolutely great guy, a believer in Christ, a guy that I know I will love playing under. He's all you want in a coach."

With a few days to let thing settle, it's clear that not only does Webb have no regrets but he almost seems more excited.

"Yeah. I feel really, really good about it," he said. "Like, more schools were going to offer me. Maryland was fixing to offer me, Toledo too, some other schools. But UVa is home. I had to do it early. I always wanted to commit to UVa and stay home."

And to think back on that picture, it's crazy how things can work out for you.

"It feels so good, man," he said. "It sort of feels like them passing me the torch. When I met them back then, they were all so friendly and welcoming. That's UVa to me. It just feels so good to be committed to UVa. It just feels good."



