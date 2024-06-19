Shortly after wrapping up his official visit last week, CavsCorner was able to catch up with the top-20 prospect in Maryland to discuss his official visit.

Earlier this month, the Wahoos hosted one of their top cornerback targets for an official visit in three-star cornerback Aydan West . The Quince Orchard (MD) standout has been on Grounds several times, including a trip for the program's Spring Game back in April.

"The overall visit was great," West told CavsCorner. "What stood out was the hospitality of the staff and the new facilities," he added.

The three-star prospect came away very impressed with the new Football Operations Center and what it means to the program.

"The new facilities were as advertised," he explained. "They really upped their game with this new facility."

West was also impressed with the new 6,700-square-foot video board that Virginia has installed in Scott Stadium.

"The scoreboard took up the entire back of the endzone area," he said. "Probably crazy to see yourself making a play on that screen."

That being said, while the new facilities and upgrades were a sight to see, it was not the most important part of his recent trip to Charlottesville.

"Some of my favorite parts of the visit was hanging out with some of the defensive backs and doing Chalk Talk with Coach Curome Cox," he said about his visit. "We did some Chalk Talk for about an hour and I can see how I would fit in the scheme."

Notably, West was originally supposed to make a commitment earlier this month on June 10 but after a discussion with his parents, changed his plans.

"I initially planned on committing on June 10 but my parents said I should take all my visits so that I have no doubt," he said. "They didn't want me looking back wondering if I made a right or wrong choice."

Now, West will instead make his college decision on June 25.

Over the last few weeks, West has made trips to West Virginia and Cincinnati on top of his visit to UVa and subsequent trip for an official visit to Wake Forest. He will wrap up his schedule this weekend at Michigan State.



