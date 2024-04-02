Last week, CavsCorner caught up with West to briefly discuss his recruitment and interest in the Wahoos including a trip down for an unofficial visit during spring ball.

The list of 2025 prospects that have scheduled official visits this June to UVa includes three-star cornerback Aydan West . The 6-foot, 167-pound prospect out of Quince Orchard High School in North Potomac MD) is set to take an official visit to Virginia on June 7.

"Overall, the visit was great," West told CavsCorner. "What stood out was how efficient the running practice was."

During his trip down, West said he was able to get a closer look at how the Cavaliers operate before and during practices and spent a considerable amount of time with multiple coaches.

"I spent time with Coach (Curome) Cox, Coach (Tony) Elliott, and Coach (Zach) Bradshaw," he recalled. "The conversations were really breaking film down, life, and how they see me fitting in their scheme."

West tells CavsCorner that their vision in how he would be developed and how much they invest in the athletes in their program stood out the most about his conversations with the coaching staff.

He also said he can see himself fitting into the Virginia D.

"The defense was chaotic and disrupted the offense," West said. "I liked how they played together and acknowledged each other after each person made a play."

Overall, as the calendar has now turned to April, West's recruitment could be entering its homestretch over the next few months.

"My recruitment is going well," he said. "As of right now, I have an idea who my top five are and I'm going to keep doing my research on each team."

While West didn't divulge much about that top group, it's likely safe to assume that the Cavaliers could be one of those five teams, as well as West Virginia and Cincinnati, where he also booked an official visit too.

The Maryland native currently holds over a dozen other offers including Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh,, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.



