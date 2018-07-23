Much like life itself, recruiting has a funny way of working out sometimes. That's certainly the way it was for three-star defensive back Fentrell Cypress.



Cypress spent the first decade of his life in Virginia before moving to South Carolina and stayed down there in large part because his father thought he'd have better college opportunities playing in the Palmetto State.

Which is why when the Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern standout committed to UVa last month, it was a pretty perfect situation filled to the brim with irony.

"Well, my whole family is up there," Cypress told CavsCorner. "My household is the only part of the family that's in South Carolina, so everybody pretty much is living up there."

A 6-foot, 170-pound DB, Cypress committed to Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Syracuse.

Despite being originally from the Commonwealth, Cypress said he didn't have a great deal of experience with UVa specifically. But it didn't take long for him to figure out it's where he wanted to be.

"I really liked the area," he said. "I loved everything at UVa and around it. When I was there on the tour, I really liked the history and it's really interesting. It made me like the school even more."

After initially being recruited and then getting an invite up for camp last month by defensive backs coach Nick Howell, Cypress was thinking it could be a big moment in his recruitment.

"When I was going up to the camp, I was hoping for the offer," he explained. "I'm not going to lie, I really was thinking about committing if they offered me. I'm glad that happened and everything worked out the way it did.

"I like their academics," Cypress added. "I like that it wasn't too far away from home and that even my family up in Virginia can come to my games. I really like the area, the program that they're building up."

The experience of working out during camp and being coached by Howell not only allowed Cypress to prove himself but it gave him a glimpse of the program itself.

"I thought I performed and was really good," he said, "in the one-on-ones and drills. Then when we were with the position coaches, they were pushing us hard and telling us to finish so we had to run through the line. Working like that every day will make you a better player, that's what I really liked. They push you."

Once camp was over, Cypress and his family went into the McCue Center, where Bronco Mendenhall and the Hoos offered. They stayed over that night and early the next morning were back on Grounds, where he committed prior to heading for home.

"After I committed, I rang the bell and everybody was coming out of their offices and coming up to me, congratulating me," he said with a laugh. "It was a great moment for me and my family."

Howell has told Cypress that he's likely to get his first shot at corner but they have a different way of slotting DBs. He trusts Howell to make the right call.

"It'll be corner first but coach said that DBs learn both positions, the corner and safety positions, and then they put the best players on the field," Cypress said. "I really like Coach Howell. He's a very good person. He wants all his players to get better but also be a better man. It's not just all about football with him. He wants you to be a better person while he's still pushing all his players to be the best they can be."

Cypress and fellow 2019 commit Chayce Chalmers were the start of a big weekend for the program late last month, as the Cavaliers picked up seven in this class. Being on the front end was pretty cool, he recalled.

"I didn't expect all that," Cypress said with a laugh. "It was pretty fun to see new people keep popping up in the group chat like that. It's great to know them and that a bunch of us came in together.

"Virginia, that program is building up," he added, "and I want to be a part of that."

As his senior season rapidly approaches, Cypress admits he's very glad to be done with the process and to be able to look forward to coming home...sort of.

"It's just nice having it out of the way and knowing that I'm done with it and I can say I'm going to the University of Virginia," he said. "It's a relief but it's fun too. It's cool being a part of it."



